Dadza D, Guspy steal limelight at Shoko

DANCEHALL chanters Dadza D and Guspy Warrior stole the show with an electric performance as the curtain came down at the Shoko Festival at the Unit L community grounds in Chitungwiza on Sunday night.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Although artistes such as Asaph, Moonchild Sanelly and Ricky Fire had entertained the crowd that stormed the venue, Guspy Warrior took it to a higher level setting an ecstatic mood with his collaboration with Dadza D.

Fans started screaming when Dadza Dee joined Guspy Warrior on stage with the track, Step Ina Dance. He also dropped some of his most popular songs including Mvura Hakuna, Kubakabaka, Menduru and Tisu Takavhura Nzira, which electrified the audience.

Guspy described Dadza D as one of the best dancehall musicians in Chitungwiza.

“In Chitown, this is our best dancehall artiste,” Guspy Warrior said.

Dadza D thanked his fans for their support.

“It’s always a pleasure to perform for my people. I love them because they love me more. I wasn’t on the line up but I came for them because they love me and my music. They come first as long as I am alive,” he said.

One of the fans who attended the show, Ronald ‘Kabhida’ Salirana said the show gave him exposure to potentials fans.

“We don’t usually perform on such big platforms. This was a show were we did not just meet dancehall fans but it has exposed me to people of all ages and potentials supporters,” he said.

There were also performances by Tulk Munny, MK Hombakadzi, Asaph, Kudzai ‘Balancer’ Chamanga, Nyasha ‘Chifinhu’ Shambare, Junior Spraga, Jah Signal and Empress Massina.