Ckanyiso’s life in fits of laughter

Bulawayo’s rising comedian Sikhanyiso “Ckanyiso DatGuy” Mlambo (SM) was named the top comedian at the recent Shoko Festival. Ckanyiso DatGuy was born and raised in Bulawayo 31 years ago. He did his schooling at the then Cyrene Boys High and Thekwane High School. He holds a Diploma in Information Technology from Speciss College. Before turning to comedy, he had a stint with Jibilika Dance Trust in Harare.

NewsDay (ND) Life & Style correspondent, Sindiso Dube sat down with the comedian and below are excerpts from the interview.

ND: How did you come about with your stage name?

SM: I started as Ckanyiso and one day after my performance at an open mic show, the MC Babongile Sikhonjwa invited the audience to share funny jokes. Amongst the people who joined me on stage was a lady who nailed it and people were laughing and shouting “she is better than that guy”, referring to me. From that day, I called myself That Guy.

ND: How and when did you start comedy?

SM: I was at the German Society enjoying some acoustic night.

Then I watched Doc Vickela performing and I was [like], what is this? Then I started researching about comedy, watched Katt Williams and I was like, that’s easy!

That was back in 2008. I wrote my first set in 2010 then performed for the first time in 2012 at Simuka Comedy Club, and it was not close to what I had seen Katt doing.

ND: So, what happened after that?

SM: I stopped and went back to the drawing board for the next four years, gathering and perfecting my joke crafting. I moved back to Bulawayo and enrolled at Speciss for my diploma. I then met Ntando Moyo of Umahlekisa who gave me a platform there, and I have never looked back.

ND: Is it a natural gift or it’s something you had to learn or practice?

SM: First, you should have it in you to be funny and then learn how to do it professionally. The audience can be mean when you are not funny. When you get an idea of performing, practise over and over again.

ND: What have been the major highlights of your career as a comedian?

SM: Winning the 2018 Shoko Top comedian and my performance at Intwasa Extra was my best shot. I murdered it.

ND: Is this your sole pre-occupation?

SM: I am a full time stand-up comedian. I believe for you to make it as an artist one has to take it full time, neither as a hobby nor part time activity. The energy and commitment needed is very demanding.

ND: Can comedy be a viable source of income in Zimbabwe?

SM: It is a viable source of income, not that I am saying I am making money right now, but I see potential and I see other local comedians in the country making ends meet through comedy. The corporate world is slowly rallying in comedians in their budgets and it is really motivating.

ND: Have you ever had an experience where the audience did not find your jokes amusing?

SM: Oh yeah! I have been booed off stage. First, when you are on stage and you are not funny, stick to your ‘not funny’ set till it’s done. Don’t try to get new ideas on stage. No matter how much of a bore I was, the dream lived on. I had to go back home, read more tips and rehearse more.

ND: Do you often have situations where people don’t take you seriously because they associate you with comedy?

SM: All the time. I am single because of that. When I ask a lady out, she will tell me later that she thought I was joking. All the time I try asking out girls they always say, “Mr Funny guy, siyekele thina!”

ND: How has Umahlekisa Comedy club shaped you into the artist you are right now?

SM: They have given me a platform to perform and get stage experience. They have helped me understand the comedy industry, the politics of comedy and how to handle myself in the arts industry. Currently, they are my management team.

ND: You adorn clothes associated with the Rastafarians and you spot dreadlocks. Is this your religion or it’s just a fashion statement?

SM: Yes, I consider it as my religion, but it’s bigger than that. I am a man of many beliefs, I am a Christian Rastafarian. I have things I follow from Christianity and a bigger chunk from the Rastafarians. I am a guy who has no specific religion.

ND: You always carry your duffle bag on stage. Why is that so?

SM: The bag and its contents is a mystery. That’s my trademark and the uniqueness of it all. After all, I am ‘DatGuy’ with that bag.

ND: There is a leading comedian who committed suicide. Do comedians use laughter to mask their pain and frustrations with life?

SM: Oh snap, I didn’t know about that! But I wouldn’t put it past any comedian. It gets rough out there, making people laugh is hard and when you get it, maintaining being funny is the hardest thing so some hit rock bottom and fail to get up.

ND: How then does one deal with that?

SM: One needs to have a strong support system. Stress and pressure is experienced by all. As comedians, we also want to laugh. We also get stressed.

ND: Where do you see yourself in the next five to 10 years?

SM: In 10 years, I want to have done a road trip or tour. Cape to Cairo on a bus doing comedy all the way. I see myself mentoring other comedians and creating platforms. I really don’t know how to see myself in five years. Right now, I am focusing on being really, really funny and staying funny.

ND: Would you say comedy has a future in Zimbabwe, and why do you say so?

SM: People, this comedy industry is funny. It’s growing well in the country. Yes, the money won’t come quickly, but when it does, it will be great. I urge those who want to do it professionally not to give up and those who have a sense of humour, please continue supporting us because without you, the audience, we are just crazy, unemployed people.

ND: Your parting shot?

SM: All I can say is, please, join us tonight at the Thistle Room, formerly Walkers Pub, at the Bulawayo Centre as we host the comedy roast of award winning Cal_Vin. We want to retire him on the night.