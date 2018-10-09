Chitungwiza mayor suspended

HIGH Court judge Justice Edith Mushore yesterday suspended Chitungwiza mayor Gift Tsverere and his deputy Jabulani Mtunzi until the determination of a matter in which a losing mayoral candidate is challenging the results of the election.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Kiven Mutimbanyoka, a Zanu PF councillor for ward 13, approached the High Court seeking nullification of the mayoral election results of September 4, describing the electoral process as irregular and illegal.

He claimed no appropriate time was given for the elections, hence the meeting where elections were conducted was not properly constituted.

He argued that the inadequacy of time was prejudicial to the councillors, including himself, as he wanted to lobby for the post.

In his draft order, Mutimbanyoka wanted the suspension of the elections, declaration and appointment of the mayor and his deputy pending the finalisation of the matter.

The pair was stopped form carrying out any duties as mayor and deputy mayor respectively.