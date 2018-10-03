Chitown awards submissions open

CHITOWN Music, Entertainment and Lifestyle Awards (CMELA) organisers have called on artistes in the dormitory town to submit their work for the third edition of the ceremony pencilled for December 8 at Tanza Centre.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The submissions, which opened on Monday, will close on November 5 with the announcement of nominees set for four days later.

Fans will have an opportunity to determine the winner through voting that would take place from November 16 to December 3.

CMELA expected work produced between October 1, 2017 and September 15.

One of the organisers, Bruce “Teela” Gopito, said Chitungwiza-born artistes who may have relocated to other areas were also considered.

“This year’s edition as usual is extended to participants who reside outside Chitungwiza due to work, school, or any special case causing them to be unavailable at the time of submission. Submissions can be done online or physically and are open to studios, musicians, record labels or publicists,” Gopito said.

“Voting process contributes 70% of the outcome but the judges will make the final decision.”

He said the awards were meant to reward hardworking artistes and inspire emerging ones.

Categories for the awards are Best Male Act, Best Female Act, Best Urban Sound (Hip-hop, R’n’B and Afro beats), Best Dancehall Act, Best Album/EP/Compilation, Video of the Year, Song/Record of the Year, Best High School/New Act (all genres), Producer of the Year and DJ partner of the Year.

Other categories are Cellest Magede Honorary Award given to entertainers who promoted Chitown brand, DJ Partner of the Year and the Storyteller Award open to film directors, photographers, video directors with content produced in Chitungwiza.