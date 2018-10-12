Chitembwe predicts feisty Harare derby

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has predicted a feisty encounter when his charges face off with Dynamos in a rescheduled Harare derby on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Green Machine have not had a good season by their high standards, but their situation cannot be compared to that of their city rivals who are in danger of getting relegated at the end of the term.

In this one, Dynamos will be fighting for their dear life, while for Chitembwe’s side, it will be more for pride than anything else. Yet, the Caps United gaffer expects sparks to fly.

“We want to try and get a very good result but it’s obviously never going to be easy. All the same we will go out there and play with a lot of pride, play with a lot of conviction, determination and hope to get a result that we expect.

“A team that is very efficient in terms of being creative and scoring goals stands a good chance of winning it, so it’s all about trying to be efficient in these two facets of the game, in defence and attack, and we expect to be very efficient,” Chitembwe said.

He added that he was happy with the mental strength that has been shown by his charges and was hoping it would spur his team to victory.

“What is more important is the way you apply yourself’s on the pitch. You can have an edge before the game but that does not make you winners. In as far as I am concerned, its good for analysts but for coaches and players that does not count. It’s just about your mental setting on that particular day. How you articulate, tactical situations and how you interpret them on the pitch and that can make you winners or losers at the end of the day,” he said.

United won the reverse fixture, with Denver Mukamba, now at Dynamos, scoring the only goal of the match.