Chinotimba sues Chinese firm over macadamia nuts

Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) has petitioned the High Court seeking an order compelling a Chinese-owned firm, and its five directors to pay him $65 755 for supplied macadamia nuts.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Through his lawyers, Venturas and Samkange Legal Practitioners, the legislator filed summons on Wednesday this week citing Sunny Zimbabwe International, Mai Tao Ming, Luo Su Yuan, Lin Qianlong and Lin Shuen as respondents.

In his declaration forming part of the summons, Chinotimba said sometime in February this year, he entered into an oral agreement with the Chinese firm’s directors for the sale of his macadamia nuts to their company for $220 000 payable the following month.

“Immediately, the plaintiff delivered the macadamia nuts to the first defendant at Lot 1 Laughing Water, Chipinge. The second, third, fourth and fifth defendants (Ming, Yuan, Qianlong and Shuen) stood as guarantors for the due performances by the first defendant,” he said.

Chinotimba further said the Chinese firm managed to pay $154 000, leaving a balance of $65 00, but despite demand, the firm and its directors had failed and/or neglected to settle the balance.