Chigwedere plots to dethrone Chief Svosve

Former Education minister Aeneas Chigwedere has filed an affidavit in support of a High Court application filed on October 7 by one Aaron Maruta, who is seeking to dethrone Chief Svosve, real name Weston Zvenyika Kuwandikira.

Maruta is claiming to be the legitimate Chief Svosve, but government supports Kuwandikira’s claim. In a supporting affidavit, Chigwedere, a former Mashonaland East provincial governor, said on February 3 2006, he attended a chieftainship meeting at Dendenyore Hall in Wedza where it was agreed that the Maruta family should ascend to the Svosve chieftainship.

“At this meeting, I supported that the Maruta household should ascend the throne,” read Chigwedere’s affidavit signed on September 26 this year.

In his application, Maruta cited Chief Svosve and Local Government minister July Moyo as first and second respondents, respectively.

“The applicant, through a meeting at Dendenyore, Wedza, was appointed the rightful heir apparent to the throne by all Dzimba Dzeushe on 02/02/06. The respondent was even present on the particular day and was disqualified by houses Dzeushe and that he was not even nearer the succession line,” Maruta said

“It is after the meeting that the first respondent, after being disqualified, connived with the then (Zanu PF) provincial chairperson Ray Kaukonde and demonised my person as an (opposition) MDC supporter and thwarted the whole earlier decision made on 02/02/06 at Dendenyore.”

In an opposing affidavit filed on October 17 this year, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, George Magosvongwe, defended Chief Svosve.

“The first respondent is a part of the Nyahuye Wasvosve family tree and is eligible to ascend to the chieftainship. The meeting held at Dendenyore centre was one of the consultative meetings held with the Nyahuye Wasvosve clan members,” wrote Magosvongwe who deposed the affidavit on behalf of the minister, adding that while Maruta was nominated, some clan members had opposed the nomination.

Magosvongwe dismissed claims by Maruta that he became a victim of Zanu PF politics.

The application came barely a fortnight after Chief Svosve convened a meeting of traditional leaders in Wedza, where a resolution was made to strip Chigwedere of his headmanship.