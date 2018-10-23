Chidzonga for Burkina Faso awards

AWARD-WINNING actor Munya Chidzonga has been nominated for the Best Actor in Southern Africa award by Sotigui Academy for his role in the local movie Escape, becoming the first Zimbabwean to be nominated for the awards set for November 29 to December 1 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Sotigui Academy president Evrard Jean Kevin Mone confirmed Chidzonga’s nomination in a letter addressed to Escape’s co-producers and directors Agnieszka Piotrowska and Joe Njagu on September 12.

“The category winner will be nominated by members of the academy, distributed in ten colleges after watching the film from a secure link on the platform of the Academy Sotigui. Movie viewing is scheduled from September 15 to October 25,” Mone said.

Co-director Piotrowska said she felt humbled by such recognition given to Chidzonga and Escape.

“Never before was a Zimbabwean nominated for this very prestigious awards ceremony. I am deeply honoured and delighted that Munya and the film have been honoured,” she said.

Chidzonga attributed his success to hard work and urged rising filmmakers to work harder.

“Never be satisfied, I am always hungry. I keep on striving for more. I would like to say to rising filmmakers be consistent and work hard. There is no substitute to going to auditions and networking events. For you to be on set, you have to get your hands dirty, dream big and start working towards your dream,” he said.

The third edition of Sotigui will be held under the theme “Piracy in the Audiovisual Sector: How to Better Valorize, Protect and Defend our African Cinematographic and Audiovisual Works”.

The ceremony, organised by Sotigui Academy in partnership with Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, aims to contribute to the recognition and enhancement of the profession of actors, of African cinema and the diaspora.