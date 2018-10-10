Chicken Inn open to Matawu exit

CHICKEN INN have given the strongest hint yet that they will not try to bar Clement Matawu from joining FC Platinum after the latter registered interest in the veteran ahead of their participation in the 2018-19 Caf Champions League.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum have targeted a number of players that also include striker Prince Dube, John Zhuwawo of Caps as well as Peace Makaha of Dynamos in their bid to bolster their squad for the demanding competition.

Matawu is one of the players on the Norman Mapeza-coached side’s wishlist and it looks like Chicken Inn are open to the deal.

However, Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara said the club had not yet received official communication from FC Platinum.

“We are yet to receive any communication from them (FC Platinum) but we do not want a situation where they go and negotiate with the player behind our back, “he said.

“Matawu is a mature player and if they want him, they should use proper channels to get his services.”

Mapeza has targeted largely experienced players to bolster his side in order to avoid a repeat of last season’s campaign in the same competition where they were booted out in the preliminaries.

Matawu boasts of vast experience having played in the African safari with Motor Action and Chicken Inn.

Earlier this year, the platinum miners made futile attempts to acquire Matawu from Chicken Inn but this time they look poised to achieve their goal.

A source told the NewsDaySport yesterday that FC Platinum have opened negotiations to acquire Matawu.

They are also looking to lure Liberty Chakoroma who they failed to snatch from Ngezi Platinum before the onset of the season.

Triangle’s Lameck Nhamo, who has enjoyed a good season finding the net regularly, could also be on his way to the platinum miners.