Chibuku separates giants

DYNAMOS and Caps United, two of the giants remaining in the Chibuku Super Cup, were kept apart for the semi-finals of the competition, following a draw that was conducted in Harare yesterday.

BY HENRY MHARA

DeMbare will host Triangle while the Green Machine has an equally tough assignment against the tournament defending champions Harare City.

All the four are out of the league title reckoning, and winning this tournament will go a long way in appeasing their fans.

More so, the rewards of lifting the Cup are massive. To add to a cool $75 000 winning prize, the winners will also get a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Dynamos, Harare City and recently Caps United, have all tasted the sweetness of playing in the African Safari before, and will be hoping to take full advantage of the opportunity presented by winning the tournament.

“We are just 180 minutes away from Africa,” Harare City chief executive officer Tafadzwa Bhasera said with a broad smile on her face.

“The draw was fair, we were prepared to face any opponent that we were given. We are ready to defend our title, but it would obviously require a lot of hard work, as the other teams are also aware that winning the Chibuku Super Cup would mean everything to their season.

City won this competition last year but passed on the chance to play in Africa after they were demoted to Division One. They were only readmitted back into the top flight after How Mine pulled out.

“Winning the competition will be a morale booster for the players and the technical team, the administrators and the supporters of course. Basically, the club as a whole. We are happy as a club with the performance of the team. Remember last year we went under the tree, so to say. But we know they can do better than what is happening right now, but we are happy,” she added.

To reach this stage, City accounted for Bulawayo City and Highlanders. But they will have to be at their best to pass the next hurdle.

Caps United chief executive officer Cuthbert Chitima expects a tough duel, but is already looking beyond this fixture.

“Its not an easy draw for us, neither is it for Harare City but these are teams that are playing in the Premier League so as Caps United we are ready to face anyone. Definitely Caps will be victorious. This is the Cup we have been waiting for. It is our time.

“We are in the semis because we deserve to be there. We are going to the finals and what we want as Caps United is to lift the trophy. This is the only opportunity that we have of going to Africa and I’m quiet positive and confident that we are going back to Africa.”

United represented the country in the Caf Champions League last season, reaching the money spinning group stages of the competition. The benefits of reaching the stage went beyond financial, with the bulk of their stars getting good contracts outside the country after impressing in the competition.

Dynamos have had a terrible season, and are fighting to keep themselves in the league next season.

While they are generally expected to escape relegation, winning this tournament will provide enough consolation for their restive fans.

The club’s treasurer Moses Chikwariro is confident that his side will go past Triangle, and wants to meet Caps United, whom they beat 2-1 in the league recently, in the final.

“We are excited with the draw and we are hoping with the type of play we have at the moment, we will be in the final.

We expect to meet Caps United for a second time in a month and we hope that since we have missed on the league championships, this is the cup we will have in the cabinet this year. We are hoping to win against Triangle, because we are the hosts and when we are at home, we have all the weapons to win.” The games will be played next weekend.

Chibuku Super Cup semi-final draw

Harare City vs Caps United

Dynamos vs Triangle