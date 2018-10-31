Chibhakera Chegwara packs a punch

RISING sungura artiste Aleck Musuki, backed by his Chazunguza Eagle Power, is set to release a new nine-track album, Chibhakera Chegwara, tomorrow at East Point in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Musuki launched his music journey last year with the release of his debut album, Turn and Shoot, with the song Marujata becoming a hit, as it managed to occupy position 17 of the annual Radio Zimbabwe 2017 Top 50 with over 18 000 votes.

Musuki said he believed the new album, recorded by Jabulani Ndlovu at Truetone Studios, would surpass his debut effort.

“On Chibhakera Chegwara, I believe we moved a notch higher, from our previous album Turn and Shoot on lyrical content, instrumentation and arrangement of songs to depth. Our fans should brace themselves for something good,” he said.

Musuki said his desire was to keep the flame of sungura burning and use it to break barriers locally and on the continent.

He said he was happy with the responses he had been getting whenever he sampled tracks from the forthcoming album at live shows.

“I am pleased with the encouraging feedback I am receiving when I sample my new songs. I have done my part and I encourage all people to attend the launch and see for themselves,” the sungura artiste said.

Musuki will be supported by artistes including Allan Chimbetu, Simon Mutambi, Romeo Gasa and Mark Ngwazi during the launch.

He has worked with artistes including Hosiah Chipanga, Charles Charamba and Mathias Mhere.