Chaurura to assist unpcoming musicians

A NURSE-TURNED-ENTREPRENEUR, Florence Chaurura, recently launched Mtaka Media, which will be used as a launch pad for emerging musicians.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Chaurura, who was based in the United Kingdom, said Mtaka would link the marginalised and upcoming musicians with the rest of the world by giving them exposure.

“I am acutely aware of how marginalised the emerging artistes in Zimbabwe are, hence I feel the need to help. Mtaka Media is set to expose these musicians by giving them a chance to showcase talents through our facilities and social media platforms. It’s a way of letting the world know that Zimbabwe has got talent,” she said.

“We have a project called Unearthed, where we bring in gifted (and) upcoming musicians to our studios and give them a platform to sing live on camera. We then upload on our social media platforms. By so doing, we will unearth some artistes who will break into the international music arena since the world is now a global village.”

Mtaka Media beneficiary Samson “Droba” Gohwa showered praise on Chaurura for her support.

“For me and my band to be at this level is because of the support from this lady. We appreciate your love ma’am. We thank Mtaka Media for making us recognised,” he said.

Droba brought many people that include musician Derrick Mpofu to the dance floor with his song Kandiro in which he collaborated with Tryson Chimbetu.

Batsirai Shasha, another Mtaka Media protégé, also exhibited his talent in jazz music.

The launch, also attended by multi-instrumentalist Clive “Mono” Mukundu, and producer Tapiwa “Maselo” Jera, was followed by a braai session.

Mtaka Media is also into videography, photography and make-up.