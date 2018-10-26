Chapungu rout Highlanders

CHAPUNGU……………(0)4

HIGHLANDERS………….0

AIRFORCE side Chapungu are two wins away from safety after hammering Highlanders in a drama-filled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The match had to be stopped for 28 minutes due to crowd trouble, when some Highlanders supporters invaded the pitch in anger after provocation by one of the goalscorers, Edmore Muzanenhamo.

The former Bosso player opened the scoring on the 51st minute with a powerful freekick from outside the box and stupidly ran to celebrate the gem in front of the Highlanders supporters who reacted by pelting him with missiles.

Some fans went overboard and ran onto the pitch to confront the player. Chapungu striker Allen Tavarwisa was injured in the melee, sustaining a head injury after one missile landed on him.

Fortunately, he was treated and managed to continue with the game.

Police was called in to restore order, but it took them almost half an hour to do so.

When the situation calmed, it was Chapungu who went onto score again, when Philip Marufu tapped home an Allan Tavarwisa cross two minutes after the match resumed.

Tavarwisa then piled more misery on Bosso, capitalising on a slip by Vincent Moyo, to slot the ball past Bosso goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya on the 68th minute for Chapungu’s third.

Clive Rupiya wrapped up the scoring when he weaved past Moyo and Charlton Siamalonga before beating Madeya with a nicely taken low shot.

Highlanders missed a golden chance to go on front just before the halftime break when they were awarded a penalty after Collen Kwaramba clattered on to Nigel Makumba.

The former picked himself up, but fluffed his lines from the spot-kick, which proved to be the turning point of the match.

“After they missed a penalty, we went to the break and re-strategised, hence we came back strong. I am happy that we won, considering the background that we are fighting relegation. It’s a massive win for us and the sweetest win of this season. I have been insisting that we can survive relegation, looking at the quality of players at our disposal and the capabilities of the technical team,” Chapungu head coach Rodwell Dlakama said.

Highlanders gaffer Madinda Ndlovu (pictured) was disappointed after the defeat.

“This is a game that we need to forget and go back to reboot the minds of our boys and look forward to the next game. It’s a bad day in the office. I cannot crucify my boys for a game they did not come to the party,” he said.