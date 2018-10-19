Chamisa seeing ghosts, says army

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has dismissed claims by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa that he was being trailed by the military intelligence, saying his statement was only meant to seek political relevance.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume this week claimed suspicious vehicles belonging to the military intelligence were trailing Chamisa and provided their registration numbers.

However, ZDF yesterday dismissed Chamisa’s claims as “relevance seeking”.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces Intelligence does not engage in surveillance of individual politicians, including MDC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa,” ZDF spokesperson Colonel Overson Mugwisi said.

“Accusations of our military intelligence members trailing Chamisa, in our view, are a calculated move by a relevance-seeking politician.”

Mugwisi added the allegations were only meant to draw undue attention from the ongoing inquiry into the August 1 shootings.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a commission of inquiry headed by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe following the post-election disturbances that rocked Harare and where at least seven people were killed.

Mugwisi accused Chamisa of seeking to play political antics with his claim.

“Our clear position therefore is that we do not want to be dragged into political antics meant to draw undue attention on the ongoing Presidential Commission of Enquiry on post-election violence,” Mugwisi said.