Central Region title race heads for a photo finish

The Central Region Division One League race heads for a photo-finish, with the two championship chasing sides Tongogara and TelOne both with a chance of gaining promotion into the topflight as they are currently tied top of the log standings with one game remaining.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA/FORTUNE MBELE

Both teams have 41 points, although Tongogara are top because of a superior goal difference.

And what could make this an even more exciting finale is that the two teams clash on the last game of the season to decide the champion.

TelOne are coached by former Warriors winger Joel Lupahla, who is confident that his side will win the championship decider.

“It’s a tight race and we trail on goal difference, but I know that the last match, which we are hosting, will be the final step into the Premier Soccer League. It will not be easy to play against Tongogara, who also want to be promoted, but I feel this is our year to shine,” Lupahla said.

Tongogara appeared to be headed for the top flight last season, but hit a bad patch towards end of the campaign, and were pipped by eventual winners, Nichrut.

They can’t let it slip through their fingers again this term.

“What is important for us at this stage is focus. We want to avoid what happened last season where we lost on the last day and eventually surrendered everything to Nichrut,” Tongogara coach Kelvin Maphosa said.

In the Zifa Southern region division one, Hwange is set to clinch the title and make a quick return to the premiership, as they need just two wins from the remaining four matches.

Chipangano have 62 points, while their title rival Tsholotsho have 54, with 12 points still to fight for.

If Hwange win their next two games they will reach an unassailable 68 points.

The log leaders are away to Bosso90 at the weekend, and could wrap up the tittle against Tsholotsho next week.