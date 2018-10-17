Cal_Vin’s inspirational sound to elevate Byo

CONTROVERSIAL rapper Cal_Vin says his forthcoming album, which is set to be launched on Saturday, will inspire the culture of Bulawayo.

Nhliziyo, which is the rapper’s eighth offering in his discography, loosely translates to “heart”. It features other musicians including Albert Nyathi, GTI, Frost and Purple.

“Nhliziyo is my surname and all the music is coming from my heart. It’s real life stories that are predominantly in Ndebele. I feel like we don’t have a Ndebele voice when it comes to music. Everyone wants to rap in English and other languages. The album will inspire Bulawayo. I want Bulawayo to feel greatness in the music. I want to make Ndebele cool through the music,” he said.

“Let’s make culture cool and embrace our mother tongue. It’s deeper than music. It’s a culture shifting project for the people of Bulawayo.”

The album has tracks including Engphuma Khona, 1 Corinthians, Baba, Regret, Famous, iThemba, Lamulela and uBulawayo featuring Albert Nyathi.

The rapper has released seven tracks from the album through his #DollarFridays initiative, where he has been releasing a track a day exclusively to a paying audience for the past seven Fridays and selling each song for a dollar.

“It will be a mixture of jazz and rap. I mix rap and vocals. I explain what I feel and go through in life and music. I have been in the game for long and I know this coming album will tell a story of my life and also tell other people’s stories,” he said.

Cal_Vin will host a private listening session for the 12-track album on the day at his Kontrol Tribe studios in Luveve.

“We will have as listening session first which will be open for everyone, fans, musicians and members of the media. From there we will advise on a public launch and where we will be taking the album,” he said.