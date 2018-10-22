Byo City frustrate Bosso

HIGHLANDERS . . . . . (1)1

BULAWAYO CITY . . . . (0)2

BULAWAYO City staged a brilliant comeback to beat Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium for their second straight victory, but the good form could have come a bit too late for them to survive relegation.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

For them to have a chance, they need to win all their remaining four matches and hope that all their relegation rivals lose theirs.

City beat Ngezi Platinum Stars in their last league match before the international break.

In yesterday’s match, they had to work hard for the points.

They rallied back after falling behind from a Tafadzwa Sibanda’s goal just seven minutes into the match, the striker flicking the ball into the nets following a corner by Brian Banda.

Highlanders dominated the first half with midfielder Denzel Khumalo having a field day in the centre.

Bosso, however wasted the numerous chances they created.

Sipho Ndlovu came in for an ineffective Christopher Samakweri in the 33rd minute and changed the game for Bulawayo City. A minute into the second half, Ozias Zibande restored parity finishing of a rebound after Trevor Ndlovu struck from outside the box.

Ndlovu then headed past Highlanders’ goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda on 68th minute from a superb cross by another substitute Timothy January for Bulawayo City coach Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu to collect his second set of three points since taking over from Amini Soma-Phiri.

“We were a bit slow in the beginning and Highlanders were on top of the situation and they scored that goal. My boys rose to the occasion in the second half and we frustrated their midfield. We are looking forward to collecting maximum points in our remaining games,” Super said.

Despite the win that took them to 22 points, they remain deep in the relegation zone, and might join the already relegated Shabanie Mine soon.

As for Highlanders, the defeat saw them dropping to position seven on the log table with 44 points, and their dream of finishing in the top four continues to drift away.

Highlanders were without technical manager Madinda Ndlovu, who watched from the terraces, and the only time that he was involved in the pitch was before the match when he paraded new signings Prince Dube and Bukhosi Sibanda to the club’s fans.

Assistant coach Mandla Mpofu was in charge.

“It was a game of two halves. They put us under pressure in the second half and got their goals. It was lapse of concentration and poor defending from my boys. We are disappointed with the result,” Mpofu said.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Phiri, M Ndlovu, V Moyo, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, T Sibanda (T Makanda, 69′), B Banda, N Sianchali, D Khumalo (N Makumbe, 78′), G Nyoni

Bulawayo City: K Nyoni, C Samakweri, O Zibande (T January, 53′), T Ndlovu (T Banda, 90′), Z Ngodzo, R Pavari, L Nyathi, Z Sibanda, B Phiri, I Kutsanzira, C Ncube