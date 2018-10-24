Bulawayo council decries vandalism

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has expressed concern over the increase in the vandalism of its infrastructure such as traffic sign posts.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

A number of road signs have either been defaced or destroyed, and the local authority says it is losing thousands of dollars in replacing them.

“We have a challenge where some residents are pulling down sign posts and taking them home and use them to roast their maize and nuts. This is not good and people should stop that behaviour,” BCC finance director, Kimpton Ndimande said at the commissioning of the Egodini Mall Project.

According to recent council minutes, BCC has put out tenders to replace traffic signs, with a budget of $100 000 set aside.

Early this year, residents woke up to the surprise of seeing Robert Mugabe Way having been defaced and changed to Devolution Way by some unidentified people.