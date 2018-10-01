Bulawayo Chiefs, Nichrut draw

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . (1) 1

NICHRUT . . . . . . .(0) 1

BULAWAYO Chiefs came close to getting maximum points against Nichrut at Luveve Stadium yesterday, a victory that could have eased their relegation worries.

By Fortune Mbele

But the Bulawayo side conceded a late penalty when defender Sikhumbulani Dube conceded a penalty two minutes from the final whistle, which was converted by Frankson Bushiri to cancel out a 19th-minute goal by Gracious Mureya.

Had Chiefs managed to hold on to the points, they could have moved three points off the relegation zone.

But following the draw, they remained just a point above Dynamos, who occupy the relegation cut-off point.

They also remained behind Nichrut on the log standings, albeit by an inferior goal difference.

The home side wasted numerous chances, with Farai Matare, Perfect Chikwende and Stanley Ngala failing to put away glorious opportunities, something that left their coach Garthly Chipuka gutted.

“We had a lot of chances in the first half which, if we had buried, we were not going to worry about the penalty. Its two points lost for us,” he said.

“Three points would have carried us a long way as we fight relegation.”

Nichrut stand-in mentor William Mazo said they dedicated the game and the point to head coach John Nyikadzino, who is recovering in hospital following a traffic accident last week.

“It was an excellent performance. We did it for our coach, who is in hospital. The boys played very well and we believe our chances of survival are very high,” he said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: D Bizabani, S Nyahwa, M Majika, M Mkolo (A Tandi 69′), L Matizirofa, T Muzuva, G Mleya (C Machisi 84’), F Matare, S Ngala (A Musiyiwa 59’), P Chikwende, S Dube

Nichrut: S Chakwana, E Mwinga, S Sithole (N Mupinduki 75’), D Boriwondo (N Moyo 38’), W Pakamisa, T Ndlovu, F Vimisayi, A Maliselo, A Nhongo, G Bhero (J Chivasa 71’), F Bushiri