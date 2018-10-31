Breaking: Armed police raid Magaya over HIV ‘cure’

Armed police this evening raided Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya’s office to recover samples of his Aguma herbal medicine which he claimed cures HIV.

By Everson Mushava

“I can conform police this evening raided prophet Walter Magaya’s offices to recover samples of his aguma medicine which he claims cures HIV,” Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi tweeted this evening.

“The raid marks the start of an investigation into this matter. Health experts say there is no cure yet.”

Sources said Magaya was conducting a church service at the time of the raid, around 7:30pm.

Police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the raid. “I can confirm the raid and Magaya is assisting with invdestigations, he told NewsDay.