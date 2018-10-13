Bosso seeks to sink Shabanie Mine

HIGHLANDERS will be without technical manager Madinda Ndlovu when they clash with Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium tomorrow.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

According to the club’s chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, Ndlovu has excused himself from the trip following bereavement in his family.

Bosso, who will end the season empty-handed after their exit in the Chibuku Super Cup, have set their sights on finishing the season in the top four.

To achieve it, they will need to improve their away form, having struggled on the road in recent times.

In their last four trips outside Bulawayo, they recorded defeats at Mutare City and ZPC Kariba, picking just two points in draws against Caps United and Nichrut.

Those are damning statistics in any way one may look at it, and Bosso have a chance to correct that against relegation strugglers Shabanie Mine, who will be demoted if they lose this match.

While three points are paramount to the club, Ndlovu believes the importance of winning the remaining matches lies elsewhere.

“The remaining games are more important to the players than the technical team. Players now need to cement their contracts so they have to perform. It will be exciting. I don’t see it as an away game; it will be a home match for us,” Ndlovu said.

Mid-season acquisition Tinashe Makanda, who was injured on his debut in the draw against Nichrut, has recovered and should be part of the squad to Zvishavane.

Skipper Honest Moyo is also available, having recovered from an injury.

Shabanie Mine, on the other hand, have admitted that they will be relegated this season, but wants to take the fight to the bitter end.

Chinda Boys might have struggled this season, but they have done well at home against the so-called big boys, drawing against Caps United, Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum, and even beating title chasers, Triangle.

“Highlanders are difficult to beat, but we are a match to anyone at home. We have not picked any point in the last matches, but it’s high time we do away with the punching bag tag and win games for our fans,” Shabanie coach Alexio Sigion said.

“Games come and go, but the Shabanie Mine brand remains, hence it is already time to start rebuilding the team for the coming seasons,” he added.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League week 24 rescheduled fixtures

Today: Black Rhinos v Harare City (National Sports Stadium)

Tomorrow: Dynamos v Caps United (Rufaro), Shabanie Mine v Highlanders (Maglas)