Big relief for DeMbare

DYNAMOS……….(0) 2

Caps United…….(1) 1

DYNAMOS waved a banner of defiance, coming from a goal down to overcome bitter city rivals Caps United and pull away from the relegation zone.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Glamour Boys went into the match desperate for maximum points in their battle for survival, but it was the Green Machine who dominated early in the first-half, with Joel Ngodzo orchestrating most of the moves.

The former Highlanders star got the goal that his performance deserved on 43 minutes when he swept home the rebound after Brian Muzondiwa’s effort had crashed off the upright.

Both coaches made changes in the second half, with John Zhuwawo and Hardlife Zvirekwi coming in for Wisdom Mutasa and Method Mwanjale, respectively, while Dynamos introduced Kingstone Nkhatha for James Marufu and Valentine Kadonzvo for Emmanuel Mandiranga.

The substitution worked wonders for Dynamos, as Nkhatha levelled the scores with a diving header off a cross from Quality Kangadzi on 59 minutes.

Thereafter, Dynamos showed a lot of conviction, keeping their opponents at bay. It was a question of when rather than if they would score. And they doubled their lead on 74 minutes, and in style too.

A corner by Phakamani Dube looked to be over hit, but Blessing Moyo guided the ball back at the far post onto the path of the lurking Kadonzvo on the arc of the penalty area, who volleyed home first time to bring the house down.

The Glamour Boys could have added the third at the death when Kadonzvo weaved past three players on the byline, but instead of cutting the ball back for onrushing teammates inside the penalty area, he went for personal glory — his effort flying across the goal mouth.

The win saw Dynamos moving out of the relegation zone into 11th position on the log standings, with 34 points, two better than the team sitting on the relegation cut-off point.

They will need at least two more wins from the remaining five matches to survive relegation.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe was delighted with the victory and remains confident the team would survive. “Naturally, I am happy, especially after playing a tough opponent like Caps United, a team with lots of experience and the boys coming through for the cause is always pleasing. I am the man for the job to save the team from relegation.

“Every game is going to be a cup final like this one, and we are not underestimating anyone. We will give all we have to collect maximum points again in our next assignment, and I hope that after the third and fourth game, the nation would be happy. Dynamos is like a nation, it controls the majority of the supporters. So I believe that going forward, there must be a choir that would be singing praises for the boys, but there is a lot of work that still needs to be done,” Chigowe said.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was disappointed with the result.

“Congratulations to Dynamos. I thought the difference was they (Dynamos) showed more fighting spirit than us. The difference was in mental attitude and we didn’t have that. I know the performance of my boys and today they never came to the party,” Chitembwe said.

Teams:

Dynamos: S Chinani, P Dube, P Makaha, J Tigere, M Machazani, J Marufu (K Nkhatha, 46’), G Saunyama, G Mukambi, K Kumwala, E Mandiranga (V Kadonzvo, 46’), Q Kangadzi (B Moyo, 75’),

Caps United: P Chigumba, S Makatuka, K Nyamupfukudza, J Jangano, M Mwanjale (H Zvirekwi, 46’), C Kamhapa, V Musarurwa, J Ngodzo, B Muzondiwa, D Mukandi (M Katsvairo, 58’), W Mutasa (J Zhuwawo, 46’)