Be true to your word

OFTENTIMES, lying, deceit and hypocrisy accompany our words. Sincerity isn’t so much of our maxim. Promises and pledges often come through our lips well after the heart would have dissociated itself from the utterances, while the mind just puts on a brave face.

devotion column: Erasmus Makarimayi

Our conscience would just be standing in amazement while we disregard its counsel. Human word is usually dead before the printer has finished the work. The fingers wobbly finish up the stillbirth on the keyboard.

Few of our words live after a generation, but God’s Word is different. It is impregnated with the very life of God. It is eternal. Relating with God on terms of words is thus not as deep as it should be. The heart and mind of God are inseparable from His Word.

Essek William Kenyon observed: “If your word is of no value, you will reason that the Word of God is of no value. I have found that unbelief in the Word of God is largely because of people’s lack of faith in their own word. If you want to build the highest type of faith, be a faithful person yourself.

“Believe in your own word. Establish a reputation for truth; then the Word will be that to you in your life.” In the modern world, this would start, for example, by stating exactly where you would be on a mobile phone when you’re late for a meeting or appointment. Integrity should be our foundation.

We should never put up an appearance to be deemed right or correct by the crowd. We need some introspection. Let’s purpose to mean what we say. We will eradicate mistrust.

The Word of God (Logos) isn’t tangent to His expression. God’s Word is in sync with His reasoning and thought. It’s a manifestation of His ideas or concepts. God meant and still means His Word. He speaks out of the abundance of His heart and we’re encouraged to follow suit.

He isn’t wavering and shifting goal posts. Numbers 23:19 (GNB) nails it: “God is not like people, who lie; He is not a human who changes his mind. Whatever he promises, he does; He speaks, and it is done.” We, therefore, accept and receive the Word of God as the Truth. We, therefore, know that the voice of the people isn’t the voice of God. God’s Word lives and abides forever. All creation is in place because of the Eternal Word spoken by God. Psalm 119:91, Amplified, states: “All [the whole universe] are Your servants; therefore, they continue this day according to Your ordinances.”

No one would want to risk their trust in words, even made under oath, that can be reversed anytime. Let’s avoid speaking in promise statements we know don’t carry our substance and are thus void ab initio.

God made His promises true in Christ. 2 Corinthians 1:20 (NIV), reveals, “For no matter how many promises God has made, they are ‘Yes’ in Christ. And so through him, the ‘Amen’ is spoken by us to the glory of God. We, therefore, don’t doubt His Word.” His Word was before the beginning; therefore He’s eternally true. We believe it before it manifests.

His Word is enough evidence. God is sincere and faithful. Romans 3:3-4 (AMP) edifies us: “What if some did not believe and were without faith? Does their lack of faith and their faithlessness nullify and make ineffective and void the faithfulness of God and His fidelity [to His Word]? By no means!

“Let God be found true though every human being is false and a liar, as it is written, That You may be justified and shown to be upright in what You say, and prevail when You are judged [by sinful men].”

God shows us the way it should be in Isaiah 55:11. The Amplified Bible records: “So shall My word be that goes forth out of My mouth: it shall not return to Me void [without producing any effect, useless], but it shall accomplish that which I please and purpose, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.” In case you pledged ostentatiously, why don’t you follow up and fulfil? Wisdom teaches us in Proverbs 10:19 (NKJV): “In the multitude of words sin is not lacking, But he who restrains his lips is wise.” Remember the Swedish proverb, “Wisdom has long ears and short tongue.”

Compare with Ecclesiastes 5:2a: “Be not rash with thy mouth, and let not thine heart be hasty to utter any thing before God.” (Please read the whole chapter.) None would believe us if our hearers or listeners have to wait for evidence to be certain that we’re telling the truth.

I pray that you and I won’t be cheats. Let’s be true to our word as we relate with the true Word of God. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

