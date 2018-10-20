BCC named best run council

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) was named the best run council in the country at the annual Local Government Investment Conference (LOGIC) that was held in Bulawayo this week.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

BCC came tops after landing two of the five awards at stake – solid waste management and sewer reticulation and public lighting.

A number of local authorities face service delivery challenges in areas of water provision, solid waste and sewer reticulation.

Bulawayo rarely records water borne diseases cases despite the city traditionally facing water challenges.

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni said the local authority was humbled by the recognition, adding their vision is to be Africa’s best run city in years to come.

“The quest now is to be the best run city in Africa as we used to be in the 1980’s,” Mguni told journalists on the sidelines of the LOGIC conference.

This is not the first time that the BCC has been named the best run council with former Local Government ministers stating the same.

The third LOGIC conference that was organised by the Urban Councils’ Association of Zimbabwe was running under the theme “Local Authorities: Ready for Investment”.