Baby boom ruled out after price hikes

THERE will not be a “baby boom” in the country following a sharp increase in the prices of available family planning methods, a senior official from the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) has said.

BY PHYLLIS MBANJE

ZNFPC executive director Munyaradzi Murwira told a media sensitisation workshop last week that contrary to widespread concerns following the price hikes, there would be no baby boom.

“We have experienced some challenges, but it is a question of redistributing to ensure everyone is covered,” he said.

The “morning after pill”, a birth control measure of choice for many years, is now going for $20, up from as little as $3, while the male condom was also being sold at exorbitant prices of $12 per pack of three.

Murwira, however, said the problem was because there were some unscrupulous people bent on profiteering from the crisis.

“We always try to check if the retailers are selling at the agreed prices to ensure that the products remain accessible to everyone,” he said.

Murwira said family planning remained a human rights issue which should be prioritised as well be financed to guarantee continuity.

The theme for this year is Power of Choice which according to United Nations Population Fund country representative Esther Muia should be central to all interventions.