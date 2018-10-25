Another Caps defeat angers fans

CAPS UNITED….(0)1

YADAH……….(1)2

Yadah Stars boosted their chances of remaining in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with an important win over struggling Caps United at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

It was the third defeat on the trot for Caps United and the fans openly expressed their anger to coach Lloyd Chitembwe who had to come out to address them. In his post-match comments to the media, Chitembwe noted that his team has been struggling with chance conversion.

“The scoring part is missing in our game. We played as if the match was of less significance. I am very disappointed especially when fans come and are expecting something. We really need to change a lot of things especially for next year,” he said.

On the other hand, Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive hailed his side’s performance, as they enhanced their survival hopes.

“I think we are one leg out of the relegation battle, but the war is still on. We just have to work extra hard so that we get out of the red zone,” he said.

Yadah’s first goal came through veteran striker Ralph Matema and they doubled their lead four minutes into the second half.

Leeroy Mavhunga converted a penalty that came after Matema was felled in the box by Godwin Goriyati.

Caps United got a consolation goal through Valentine Musarurwa’s set piece in the 57th minute.