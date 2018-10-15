AMHVoices: ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) salutes the revival of the fighting spirit in the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) under the able leadership of Peter Mutasa and Japhet Moyo, among the other esteemed leaders of the Union.

Artuz information dept

Thursday’s protests countrywide were clear testimony that the ZCTU is rising to its former glory of the Morgan Tsvangirai-era.

The ridiculous, but expected arrest of the ZCTU leadership in Harare and the subsequent thwarting of the protest in the capital was a sign of panic from the blundering regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. We condemn the arbitrary arrests of the leaders and hereby remind the police that unions, just like churches and funerals, are exempted from the repressive Public Order and Security Act. The police force has no jurisdiction to ban union gatherings.

We call upon the working class and other citizens to rally behind the ZCTU as we fight against both misgovernance and neo-liberalism.

Artuz further salutes its provincial representatives who joined other protesters across the country.

Artuz calls on all teachers to take heed of the 22-23 October schools shut down in protest against underpayment in the unpopular Rel Time Gross Settlement form.

If the state chooses to ban street protests, we have to resort to staying away from work.

Victory is certain.