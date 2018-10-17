Almasi to showcase new production

ALMASI Collaborative Arts will present a staged reading titled There Is A Field, which explores inequality as the root of State violence and impunity at Old Mutual Theatre, Alliance Francaise de Harare on Saturday.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

Directed by Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi, the staged reading will feature Eyahra Mathazia, Charlene Mangweni, Chelsy Maumbe, Tawanda Mupatsi, Khetani Michael Banda, Shepard Leo and Kirby Chipembere.

Mutumbi said the play follows the true life story of a 17-year-old Palestinian girl, Aseel Asleh, who was killed by police in October 2000.

“There Is A Field is a poignant, provocative meditation on the meaning of justice, healing and being human in the face of police brutality, State impunity and apartheid,” he said in a statement.

“The play speaks truth to power in a very unapologetic and biting, humanised way. The themes raised by looking at Aseel’s life and murder enable audiences to further explore the connections and build solidarity across universal struggles for liberation and equality.”

Mutumbi said watching the reading will relate to many Zimbabweans as the story of Aseel is not only closer to home, but also universal.

The show is part of Almasi’s staged reading series that has seen Almasi presenting several staged readings in the country.

Designed to advance dramatic literacy in the community and to encourage audience development and interaction with the community in the post-performance talk back sessions the readings are open to the public free of charge.