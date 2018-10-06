All set for inaugural Vintage Culture

ORGANISERS of the first edition of the Vintage Culture — a music and social event that celebrates pop culture — have said all is set for the one-day affair scheduled for today at Wonderland by Alice in Harare.

BY BELINDAH MANDIZHA

Musicians Blue 7 and Nicholas Kurangwa, popularly known as Nick Kuraz (pictured), are scheduled to perform at the event that celebrates good food, drinks and nonchalant entertainment.

The event’s marketing manager, Arnold Muzofa, told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that all was set and they were expecting numbers to the classic event.

“The event is an initiative by Ordin Marketing. We are trying to promote brands that promote particular pop culture, we are trying to create a pop culture surrounded around food, drinks and turning down rather than turning up,” he said.

“It is also a platform we celebrate and promote upcoming artistes by show casing their talent as we felt that a lot of artistes are trying to do something new in Zimbabwe and do not get platforms, hence we decided to assist them in the best way we can. All is set and people are going to have fun.”

Muzofa said food lovers will be in for a treat as a number of vending partners, gourmet and sushi chefs will be available at the event which is set to become a monthly programme.

“The Vintage Culture is all about trying something new. It is going to be different from anything else It is an elegant event that not only focuses on music and food but a good platform for networking that caters for the middle and upper class,” he said, adding that the event would be held in partnership with Barzini Media.