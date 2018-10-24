All set for Great Zim arts fête

ORGANISERS of the inaugural Great Zimbabwe international Arts Festival yesterday said everything was now in place ahead of the fiesta set for October 27 and 28 in the ancient City of Masvingo.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The festival was initially set for last month, but had to make way for the Masvingo Agricultural show.

Running under the theme, Unite, Empower, Embrace and Grow, the festival aims at uniting Zimbabweans and empowering communities to market the country through international and domestic tourism.

Founder and director of the programme, Gina Majuru, said they were now using a bigger venue to accommodate more people.

“The festival is going to run for two days, starting from 8am to 10pm. The festival is expected to help connect artistes from provinces with different talents with a link that will help them collaborate and nurture the beauty in the artistic works around the globe,” she said.

Festival secretary Tapiwa Kapisa said the festival would boost tourism in the ancient city.

“While many pay more attention to the Victoria Falls when it comes to tourism, we aim to get people to appreciate the Great Zimbabwe with the value it has to the country’s history and how it can contribute to the country’s tourism revenue,” he said.

The festival will see young poets rubbing shoulders with big names such as Albert Nyathi, Chirikure Chirikure and other celebrated musicians, including Sulumani Chimbetu and the Orchestra Dendera Kings, Baba Harare, Extra Large, Andy Muridzo, Mbeu and Elisha Daucy.

Traditional dancers who will spice up the entertainment include Sekunjalo maAfrica, Khaya Arts and Ezimnyama, Dzimbahwe Jukwa, Cango, Ivhu Ihlale, Team Imbibe and the Tambe Ngoma dance groups.