ZLGU commends national golf teams

ZIMBABWE Ladies Golf Union (ZLGU) president Caroline Mtsambiwa has commended the national ladies’ golf team following their solid performances in regional tournaments held in Zambia and Ghana over the last two weeks.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Local lady golfers have had a busy schedule, which started two weeks ago with their participation in the A & B Triangular Ladies Golf Tournament played at the Lusaka Golf Club in Zambia, where Zimbabwe emerged victorious in both divisions.

On Friday, Zimbabwe capped off their commitments on the continent with a creditable fifth place finish out of 18 participating nations in the 2018 All-Africa Challenge Trophy, which ended at the Achimota Golf Club course Accra, Ghana.

The Cathy Riley-coached Zimbabwe team made up of Batsirai Tilowakuti, Danielle Bekker and Yollander Mubaiwa held their own in tough conditions in West Africa to complete the 54-hole competition with total of 499 gross, to finish six shots behind fourth placed Uganda and 30 shots behind the champions South Africa.

Starting the final round nine shots behind Uganda, the Zimbabweans enjoyed a solid finish as both Tilowakuti and Bekker carded identical scores of 81 for a total of 162 against Uganda’s 167.

“I would like to congratulate our ladies who did extremely well at the A & B Triangular Ladies Golf Tournament in Zambia where we won the overall trophies in both the A and B divisions to maintain our dominance of the competition in recent years,” Mtsambiwa told NewsDay Sport in an interview yesterday.

“The All-Africa Challenge Trophy was obviously much tougher as it attracted all the top lady amateur golfers from 18 countries on the continent while the conditions in Ghana were also quite challenging.

“The scorers were very high for all the teams including the winners South Africa which shows that the course was very challenging, but we managed to hold our own and finish fifth which is a good effort was considering the high number of participating nations.”

A total of 18 countries which included hosts Ghana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Mali, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Togo, Tunisia and Zambia participated in the event.

South Africa, who were represented by Myke Zethu, Lenanda van der Watt and Cassandra Hall retained the trophy with total of 469 gross to finish ahead of Tanzania (483) and Kenya (487).