Zanu PF youths gun for party MP

Zanu PF youths in Mashonaland East are up in arms with the party’s Mudzi South legislator and top lawyer, Jonathan Samkange, for representing former Local Government minister and G40 kingpin Saviour Kasukuwere in a criminal abuse of office case.
BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA
Provincial youth spokesperson Micklam Mhingidzi yesterday said the party viewed Kasukuwere as an enemy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa because of his G40 faction links when he was the ruling party’s national political commissar under former President Robert Mugabe.
“We are saying, if the President wants all corrupt people to face the full wrath of the law, as the youth league, we are surprised as to why Samkange, who is a member of the Zanu PF, is defending them,” he said.
Kasukuwere was on Tuesday granted $3 000 bail by Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya on accusations that he fraudulently parcelled out vast tracts of land to former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s sister, Shuvai Gumbochuma, among others.
Asked to comment on other Zanu PF officials who engage lawyers who are often opposition party officials, Mhingidzi said Samkange’s case was different, as he was a ruling party MP, therefore, should not defend those accused of graft, as this could be seen as defying the party leader’s vision.
“What we are saying is that these other lawyers are not indebted to Zanu PF. But the honourable (Samkange) is Zanu PF,” Mhingidzi said.
The youth league said their views were not based on factional lines.
But Samkange said those criticising his decision to represent Kasukuwere were ignorant.
“That statement is issued by people who are ignorant of the role of a lawyer. A lawyer is just like a doctor, we even represent murderers,” he said.
“The Constitution clearly states that a person is innocent until proven guilty. In fact, what I am doing is in line with ED (Mnangagwa’s vision of promoting the) rule of law and democracy. People should be free to engage whoever they want to represent. Isn’t it what the rule of law reflects? Even ED will not support such a view.”
Samkange suspected the criticism was the work of his adversaries, possibly those whom he defeated in the primary elections.
“How many people that were initially appointed by Mugabe are in the Cabinet? I don’t judge people,” he said.
“If a person comes to me, whether it’s Kasukuwere or whoever, I represent them all. I cannot be told who to represent. These are the very same people who call me asking for monetary assistance for party activities. Where do I get that money from?”
Anonymous
Comment…Kusaziva kunokunda kuva. A very ignorant youth displaying his ignorance. ED wa mentoed by RGM and the ignorant youth have never demonstrated against that relationship.
Zvakozvenyuhazvirehwimayivepi Mazivazvangumhakayakora
Comment…VaMhingidzi munonyatsoziva basa reMagweta here? Ko paya Nelson Chamisa akabatsira Douglas Mahiya naVictor Matemadanda makadiyi kuramba. Gideon Gono akabatsirwa naTendai Biti makadiyi kuti kwete. Uriri ndiye aive Gweta raMorgan Tsvangirai asi rwendo rwuno ayive Gweta raEmmason Mnangagwa, makadiyi kuti hazviyite. Zuva ndeyaani iyo yakamiririrwa naNelson Chamisa paya. VaMhingidzi, ummmmmm. Zvimwe zvinhu tangayi mabvunzawo vamwe, kuitira kuti musaita zviro zvinonyadzisa vene veMash East anditika. Uriri akazvidza ZACC pane imwe nyaya yaarikumirira mumwe munhu madiyi kuti zvakayipa. Mhanduwe chigaro chamunacho hazvirevi kuti moziva zvose. Imi zvinhu zvose zvamurima muno apanawo zvimwe zvirikutengwa neAmerica iyo yakadirira zvirango zvehupfumi kuna vaMnangagwa? Modiyi kuti America isatengeserwe. Mudunhu mamunogara apanawo anotenga zvirimwa kwamuri asi musingawirirane naye? Heyi!!! Heyi!!! Zvekudaro azvidi kudaro.
Kuwiriranakwakanakakugarakunzwanana Garanewakomurudohamandishe
Comment…@ Makayakora, Mash East dayi isinawo vanhu vanenge ana Mhingidzi, dayi ine maUniverasity maviri. Asi nekuti mune vamwe vanhu vanongopidza budiriro, Africa University yakaiskwa kwaMutare. Asi yayida kuvakirwa paNyidire. Nanhasi nzvimbo yacho ingori sango. VaMhingidzi, imboyisayi CV renyu paWEBSITE penyu riwonekwe kuti rakamirawo seyi. Munayo here WEBSITE