Zanu PF rules out inclusive govt

ZANU PF has effectively dashed people’s hopes on the possibility of forming an inclusive government by shutting its doors on any negotiations in the face of a crippling economy, dilapidated public infrastructure and low investor confidence among other factors that have negatively affected the country.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
The majority of Zimbabweans and interested stakeholders have been calling for a government of national unity (GNU), describing it as the best foot forward to rebuild the economy.
Although Zanu PF has the majority in Parliament and won the disputed presidency, most people thought it would be ideal to join forces and rescue the country from the doldrums.
But like in November last year during the fall of former President Robert Mugabe when the majority marched on the streets of Harare and other towns in solidarity with the military intervention that deposed Mugabe, Zanu PF unexpectedly dashed people’s hopes by claiming the transition had nothing to do with anyone outside Zanu PF.
In an interview yesterday, the party’s secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said from his point of view, no such an arrangement was in place.
“I don’t think there is such an arrangement and I am not aware of any such arrangement, perhaps it’s still coming to our attention, but I am not aware of such,” Mpofu said.
“There has never been such a discussion unless if it is beyond my level, but as far as I am concerned, there is not such an arrangement. As far as the party is concerned, there is no such an arrangement.”
Asked if there was any possibility of Zanu PF entertaining such in future, Mpofu said in the slightest chances the negotiations would be done in a manner that was systematic and procedural, and not through speculation.
This came as foreign currency parallel market rates were galloping by the day and prices of basic commodities have shot up.
But MDC-T chairperson Morgen Komichi said they met and made a binding resolution.
“The national council met and resolved that the president can engage in limited dialogue with various stakeholders with the view of resolving the disputed elections, State violence and reforms going forward. That is the resolution of the national council,” Komichi said.
“So far, we don’t have any framework. There is nothing at the moment. The process and mechanics of resolving the above is not yet in place.”
The MDC Alliance has performed well better at this year’s harmonised elections than it did in 2013.
eliasha
this is total nonsense how can a winning party go for gnu or coalition when you have garnered two thirds majority even those who voted for you will dessert you next time
Matimawoneyi
Eliasha there are two victories at stake; that of an election and that of the economy. So far an election has been won, that’s one part of the story. Now we have to put on the real thinking caps for a victory of the economy. It’s gonna be up to the winner of the election to decide if they want the economy to win or they want to stop at the political victory. What we know already is; around 5 million people voted; at least 48% didn’t vote for the incumbent president; we’ve had a GNU before and the economy and people’s lives improved. In science we use every piece of information make decisions and predictions about the future. Therefore Mr Political winner, you have all tools at your disposal, we are at your mercy……
Tobias
If Chamisa had won, was he going to go for a GNU. Let the winner fail the economy alone. Is the MDC holding the nation at ransom on the economic card. Do we have empirical evidence that the MDC has a panacea for our economy. Why should the MDC want a GNU which might support ZANU PF in the election when the economy improves. We are a democratic country and a GNU is not part of the principles of democracy. Ngatisada kungotsvagirana mabasa. GNU yacho inoitwa nani when Chamisa has no party and opposition mps are a confused mixture. Tangai marongeka kuMDC ikoko before you talk about a GNU
TeamPachedu
The usual suspects are speaking, next could be Chinamasa or Ziyambi Ziyambi. The junta has own people around Mnangagwa, they speak on behalf of Chiwenga. If Mnangagwa tries to sideline them there’s going to be a bloodbath.
Vision
Chamisa better not make the mistake of going into bed with these murderers and thieves, when the day of the Lord comes to do a cleansing of Sodom & Gomorrah he might get caught up in the fire
KG
Comment…Asika Zanu PF ndiyo yakakunda zvinemutsindo, ingada mubatanidzwa weyi. Ngayi mhanye Hurumende yega. Ikagona, vakakunda uye vakakundwa vose vachafara. Ikakundikanawo, vakakunda nevakakundwa vose vachazhambazve. Nekuti pakaitazve mubatanidzwa hapazowonekwa kuti ndiyani arikugona kana kutadza
Nekudaro, kana Zanu PF ichigona ngayigone yega. Kana ichikundikana ngayikundikane yega. Pasina kunongedzana zvayiitika
2009-2013 dzimwe nguva. Nekuti verimwe bato vayitosvika pakuti, “CHIHURUMENDE CHEMUBATANIDZWA CHISINA MATURO. Nekudaro, poitwazve CHIHURUMENDE CHEMUBATANIDZWA CHISINA MATURO HERE nhayi veduwe? Kana vamwe vakati hazvishande hazvishande. Asi tose tikabvuma kuti zvoshanda. Asiwo pakaita Hurumende yemutanidzwawo zvoreveyi kubato rakakunda zvine mutsindo? Ummmmmmm! Bato rakakunda ngarimhanye Hurunde rega, rowonekwa kugona kana kutadza kwaro
ZVIUYA ZVIRIMBERI. Gunyana 2019 kana kuti tisati tasvikako,panenge patowonekwa chokwadi. Ndosaka ndichigaroti, “ZVIUYA ZVIRIMBERI.”
KG
Munya
Put technocrats as government ministers, all this talk will come to an end. As long as we put the right people that are hard workers in government, who know what they are doing, who are corrupt free,we will get somewhere.
Musenga Mbudzi
The black market rates are up and will continue on an upward trajectory which will result in more price increases. The price increases and shortage of cash will eventually force the ruling party off the rails. They have failed to solve corruption, excessive spending and in short the economy. Its a matter of months before we experience fuel shortages, electricity black outs. Already some essential drugs are in shortage, airlines have suspended bond notes payments and more trouble is on the horizon. Give the guys a maximum of 2 years life span before the economic engine becomes completely grounded.
Democracy
Where is the issue of Inclusive Gvt coming in, when there is a Legitimate Winner
Farai J Nhire
Regai VaMnangagwa vamboita hurumende yavo tione vana vezimbabwe toona kugona kwe Zanu Pf kana kukoniwa kwayo. Mutemo unovapa makore mashanu anotevera kuti vakwanise kuratidza zvavanogona uye chivimbo changu ini zvangu ndega kuti VaMnangagwa vanogona kuronga zvinofamba. Kana vakangotadza chete hameno zvavo. Tinenge tava kutoti 2023 machinja panyanga na chisa wavo!!!
Your Name (required):Special Black
ZANU PF kana kune vane corruption irinani pane MDCA mumakanzuro munotora macasual venyu chete, mastands makapana mamwe pama breathers a urban area.HE ED havafi vakonewa asi vaya vagara vari kwavari ndezvenyu.Aimbova ku ZANU PF haabvi zvekumanya. Come 2023 our party will be stronger than cracking MDCA. Inclussive its nothing but bringing a violent lot into gvt, but if need be one minister or deputy from, chamisa, khupe, madhuku, muliswa and Matambanadzo, but chamisa should first denounce sanctions.
jabwisi
the gnu is in the minds of those who trust chamisa with power,its nonsense, mnangagwa mhanya chinhu wega or we will empeach you
g40
munhu akatadza 38yrs ne10months woti anogona kuunza shanduko?hamheno chimboitai
Uncle Sam
GNU ndiyani, itype ipi yenzungu.We are not any backward but front-we only want to walk the miles free from hearing from Chamisa.
Who is Chamisa to economy. Ngaatsvage loan arime fodya.