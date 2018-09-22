Woman seeks to save property in ZBC employees’ flat saga

A 52-year-old Harare woman, Tambudzayi Mlambo, has through the sheriff of the High Court, petitioned the court seeking an order to interdict the attachment of her property in a matter involving the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and its former employees under Hatley House Residents Association (HHRA).

BY CHARLES LAITON

The interpleader notice was filed by the sheriff of the High Court, Macduff Madega, on September 19, 2018 after Mlambo had raised concerns over her attached property at Hatley House flats situated at number 27 Josiah Tongogara Avenue in Harare.

Mlambo’s property, which is now under judicial attachment, includes two brown couches, two executive chairs, one green couch, large glass table, a bar set, LG television set, two beds, two glass ornaments and one grey upright fridge.

The former ZBC employees’ bid to compel the broadcaster to pay them a $216 880 rental refund and an order seeking to have ownership of 54 flats at Hatley House transferred into their names went up in smoke after their application was dismissed by High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore, last month.

Pursuant to the court’s determination, ZBC then obtained a writ of execution and instructed the sheriff of the High Court to attach the applicants’ property to recover costs of suit amounting to $23 276.

But during the process, Mlambo’s property was caught in the cross fire.

“I was extremely disturbed, because I have not litigated in the High Court and I am not a party to the proceedings that purportedly gave birth to the alleged court order under case number HC10839/15, which I have not been furnished with… removal of my property is pencilled for September 3, 2018 and it is just and equitable that the property be not removed and that it be accordingly released from the illegal and unlawful attachment,” she said.

Justice Mushore dismissed the employees’ claims because they had failed to produce agreements of sale and decided to allege “falsely” that the agreement was verbal.