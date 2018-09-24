Woman dies in bid to cure infertility

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman from Gokwe died last week after she reportedly drank a concoction administered by a traditional healer in a bid to cure her barrenness.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred last Saturday.

Mukwende said the deceased, Atalia Ndlovu, had together with her husband, Morgan Ndlovu, sought the services of the healer to enable her to conceive.

“I can confirm that a 20-year-old woman from Gokwe died after she took a concoction administered on her by a traditional healer,” Mukwende said.

“It is alleged that Atalia Ndlovu and her husband Morgan Ndlovu approached a traditional healer to assist them over barrenness. The traditional healer, only identified as Sigauke, administered a concoction on Atalia. After a while, she fell sick and had an abdominal disorder and she started vomiting and had diarrhoea. Her condition deteriorated and she later died.”

Mukwende said after Sigauke realised that Atalia had died from poisoning, he fled from the scene.

She said police were looking for the traditional healer, who is now on the run.

“We are appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect to make use of the suggestion boxes or report to the nearest police station. We also appeal to the public to seek assistance from mainstream and registered health practitioners whenever they have a medical problem,” she said.