Winterboer lifts motorsport trophy

Zimbabwean driver Darren Winterboer shrugged off stiff competition from 29 other drivers to lift the annual Peter Parnell Trophy during a race day hosted by the Bulawayo Motoring Club at the Bulawayo Motor Park, along the Victoria Falls Road at the weekend.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The Bulawayo-based Winterboer, who was driving a speedy Volkswagen Polo 6, competed against his countrymen and others from South Africa.

John Cameron and Brett Cameron became first and second runners-up, respectively.

Last year’s winner, Mano Zevgolis, did not participate in this year’s finals, sponsored by Total Zimbabwe.

Speaking on the sidelines of the race, Total Zimbabwe spokesperson Anesu Mutasa said they would continue supporting motorsport.

“We had a successful race. The drivers came out in full force and everyone was eager to win the competition. We congratulate the winner of the race this year and we look forward to another successful one next year,” he said.

“Total Zimbabwe has remained committed and eager to supporting the growth and development of motorsport in Zimbabwe and the continuation of the partnership with Bulawayo Motoring Club is true testament of the potential motorsport possess.

“As Total Zimbabwe, we provide communities with quality lubes, fuel and technical support that ensure that vehicles are well maintained and can fuel the vibrancy of motorsport in Zimbabwe.”

Mutasa added: “We are excited to see that our partnership with Bulawayo Motoring Club has seen the growth in participation and interest in the racing industry.

“We applaud Bulawayo residents who have shown more interest and participation in the competition and motorsport in general.

“The numbers we are getting are growing each and every year. We can’t wait for next year’s edition, which will be bigger and better.”