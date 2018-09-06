War vets rap opposition over shortages

THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) has blamed the opposition for conniving with their “imperialist handlers” to cause the worsening economic situation in the country, which has seen prices of basic commodities shooting up with some goods disappearing from the market.
BY OBEY MANAYITI
Since the declaration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the July 30 harmonised elections victor, the situation has drastically deteriorated, evoking memories of the hyper-inflationary period of 2007-2009 era.
The war veterans admitted the situation was hurting ordinary citizens, but said the shortages were being engineered to incite public protests against Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF government.
“What is happening is that the capitalists are fighting against Zanu PF victory politically and economically, so it shows that the ruling party is not getting the co-operation of the business community,” ZNLWVA spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said.
“It is an economic battle between the oppressors and the oppressed. Price hikes and shortage of basic commodities is a battle for the people to be caused to turn against their vote and disapproval themselves from being a justifiable population to have a government which determines its destiny.”
He said the force that controlled the industries was responsible for shortages of basic commodities in a bid to maintain the capitalistic status quo.
Mahiya said the MDC-T must fulfil its promises to bring multiple connections that would avail loads of cash to ease the situation during the campaigns.
He said the opposition must avert the crisis by approaching those same people as per their own threat to bring the promised cash and help alleviate the situation as opposed to folding hands while people suffered.
Mahiya described the MDC as a legitimate political organisation which is helpful for the country’s political development, but said their contradiction must not undermine or retard the development of Zanu PF in order to justify that they are better.
“That is where the antagonism is and that is why I am citing the MDC in the disappearance of these things in order to force society to rebel a legitimate elected government of the people,” he said.
“They failed at the ballot box and now they want to make people suffer and make people listen to them. However, we will not be able to take that.”
Your Name (required):Special Black
The gvt should identify those commodities, approach the relavant captains of industry chat the way forward. If the company is found to be causing artficial shortages in order increase prices or protesting about the new gvt, then those products should be temporarily removed fm SI64 coz people cannot suffer. We need to have our own strategies to defeat them. Farming and mining should be revived zvachose. Asingagone kurima ngaapiwe panokwanisa. Kwese kwairimwa mapuranga, michero, tea, beans ngazvirimwe.
mataba
tongai ka handiti makairakasha here opposition. nanga nanga neopposition. u got the mandate to lead, lead
Farai J Nhire
The sources of these problems is welknown! All that the authorities need to do is to investigate all business players and find out who among them is after playing political games with business and withdraw their licences imediately. The government should also revisit with imediate effect the law that says retailing business is reserved for locals. The involvement of outsiders in the field will increase copetition and do a big blow to suboteurs’ machinations.
Kuwiriranakwakanakakugarakunzwanana Garanewakomurudohamandishe
Comment…VaMahiya, nyaya iripo ndeyekuti nyika ahina foreign currency. Chinese, Nigerians, Indians nevamwewo, varikuyendesa US$ kumusha kwavo. Vanhu ava avapi receipts kana invoices ukatenga. Ukati upiwe invoice kana receipt, vanonyora chipepa. Uye
Mutemo wenyika unoti vauyi vanobva kune dzimwe nyika vanobvumidzwa kuti vaite makambani ekugadzira zvinhu. Asi vanhu
ava vane zvitoro chete zvekutengesa mapatapata neshangu dzeplastic. Uyezve vanhu ava vazhinji vacho avana bank accounts. Uye avasi kubhadhara tax. Ndovimba vaNguni vachaita wongororo dzakakwana sekutaura kwavakaita nezuro panhau ZBC-TV. Varumeka
ngatirege kupedza nguva tichingopomerana mhosva, pane kugadzirisa zvinoda kugadziriskwa. Parizvino mari izere mumabhanga emumigwagwa, asi apana arikusungwa. Asi ANTI-CORRUPTION iriko, varikutambira mari. Vachingoti vacha, vari. Chabuda apana. Chokwadi nekuzara kwakaita mabhanga emumigwagwa nyika yose apana kuwona kuti zvirikutangira papi? Vanhuweeeeeka, tisaita zvinhu zvinenge zvemahumbwe nenyika yechipikirwa. Chokwadi tichasiyireyi vedu vana? Nhaka yeNHAMO NEMATAMBUDZIKO, VACHIPONA NENHOKO DZEZVIRONDAKA. Hapana mayitiro asina mbiri. Tichava ana masiyambiri ipi chokwadi kuvedu vana? VaMahiya, ‘FIRST THINGS FIRST in a S.M.A.R.T way puriiiiiiiiiiiizi. CORRUPTION! CORRUPTION! CORRUPTION!
Musa Muzanenhamo
Apa anyora zvirokwazvo chaizvo hama. Chakanaka chakanaka mukaka haurungwi munyu. Ndazipirwa nezvawanyora.
Kuwiriranakwakanakakugarakunzwanana Garanewakomurudohamandishe
Ngondi kamupinya
Mahiya u still talk like a terrorist.
eliasha
On this one War Vets you are off-side, focus on the removing of Robert Mugabe name from our airport and the fact the ED splushed funds on hiring a plane for Grace maybe your voice will be heard
Anonymous
close the few industries operating and see hw mny will you be left with ,if u wnt to do bush economics you will reap what you sow
The mam
Clueless Zanu pf we have ”Mr Ground breaking” ED is in China looking for investors, ED is in Russia looking for investors ED made a deal with Teresa May guys wake up the man is playing by Mugabe’s rule book Bob was alway signing mega deals even with gold being mined in Matebeleland and diamonds in Manicaland we still lost 15billion
Kunzungu Nekunyimo
Comment…VaMahiya hamuna kwenyu imi. Mukavhiringwa kuZANU PF momhanyira kopotera seri kweMDC. Manunurwa neMagweta eMDC motangazve kuyituka. Siyanayi nezvekuita semhembwe.
Truth
So whats the use of having zanupf in power if the opposition is the one which has the keys to open doors, honestly these guys stole elections for no good reason whatsoever, just to hold the country backwards for another 5 years down the drain
Munashe
MDC have keys to close the doors to sanctions that they called for. The sanctions are hurting the economy.
WaGororo
These spent forces are just disgusting.. How do people revolt against their fairly elected Government like what this brainless Mahiya is saying? and i quote,
“It is an economic battle between the oppressors and the oppressed. Price hikes and shortage of basic commodities is a battle for the people to be caused to turn against their vote and disapproval themselves from being a justifiable population to have a government which determines its destiny.”
The MDC Alliance is not in the Government. Zanu PF made wild promises during campaigns and why are you not asking ED to deliver? Nyarara zvako Mahiya hapana hapana. Eat your PFEEEEEEEEEE,..
Sipendu
This bunch are soft in the head for sure.
clevers
muZanu pf hakuna kana one munhu anoziva modern economics. This time muchabvuma chete. From britain’s failed promises to China. Then from China to where? This is a painful story of an a clueless leader in an african state. Zimbabwe’s macroeconomics: the truth and lies about a failed state. every zimbabwean will soon know the truth and lies.
ABC
What kind of foolish investors would throw away money down the drain in a banana republic where elections get stolen in broad daylight? Money & investment doesn’t follow such stupidity
Yahweh Rules
As long as Zanupf think like that using those baseless Conspiracy theories to justify their failure before they even begin their 5 years rule then we’re doomed as a country. It’s simple economics, it’s governance style, it’s good management of resources, it’s zero corruption in action, it’s transparency especially on deals being made hastily by ED
NACIDO RICO
Zanu is a stup!d organisation and is known for rigging the elections. Zanu pple have no clue on how to run the country. Zanu pple are murderers, zanu pple are stup!d, zanu pple destroyed the country for the past 38 yrs, zanu pple are looters.
These war vets together with Mugabe destroyed the economy when they grabbed white owned farms and they instructed the RBZ to dispense millions of dollars to pay the war vets. Some of these war vets who got the 50 000 dollars bought cabbages to feed cattle instead of investing the money.
You grabbed the farms but, what are you doing with the farms??? White farmers used to stay on the farms but you, the useless war vets, you have other jobs and farming is your part time. Shame!
NACIDO RICO
Zanu es estúpido partido político.
Zanu es partido político de asesinos.
Zanu es ahora un país de agujero mierda.
Nyatsimba Mutota
ZANU PF is always blaming someone for its failures, Our economy was destroyed from independence and you blamed it on Mugabe. When Mugabe was in power you blamed MDC and Britain and its allies. Now the economy is worsening you want to blame it on MDC alliance. You were also blaming Chamisa for delaying you to starting hitting the ground when he wrote a petition to the concourt against ED. ZANU PF thinks its always right and everyone else is wrong. ZANU PF cannot solve our economic challenges without Chamisa’s party. Nxaa ZANU chayakagona kuunza independence chete, zvekuuraya ndozvenyu manje, maiuraya kuti tiwane independence, munouraya kuti murambe muri mupower.
NACIDO RICO
The beautiful ones are not yet born
Mahiya and his war veterans must just keep quiet. Why do they even get airplay.
Collin
There they go again, trying to find excuses for their failure to govern the economy. Mahiya, you can rig the elections but you can NEVER rig the economy. You wanted the power to lead the country so do NOT give excuses.
Farai J Nhire
Ko kunewa kwange kwava kutaurwa nezvako nguvai? Ed has not announced his cabinet yet! So what is all this shouting about? Munonyanya dzungu machinja ndosaka muchibondera kasingaperi. This nation will go prosperous in Ed’s first term and every sign is there. Ed has all the resources he needs to make the economy tick. I urge all those with skills overseas to come back home because our nation is now on the right track. Ko nhai machinja, mapothole mumigwagwa nemasuweji pese pese ko munombozvifambisa sei nemari dzinobhadharwa nemaresidence? Munoda kugarotinyaudza nema false claims ekugona basa munofunga kuti takapusa hatione? Mbavha dzevanhu. We know the most corupt person in zim is an opposition politician and we have seen it with our own eyes. Kana munenharo tizvitaure zvanelson wenyu and some of you will experience a heart attack.
PFEE
Anditi atanga ndi MAHIYA weku ruza ku ma Primary nema MP Elections zvese kkkkkk ndiye adenha mago
Chokwadi
fARAI j hauna nyaya shaa kana chinozivikanwa ukatanga waziva kuti makanzuru anoshanda sei ndinenge ndapedza newe asi hauzivi kuti kune inonzi Ministry of Local Government ina Minister wayo weZanu na Perm Sec weZanu vangaitei nezvipanera zvamunovaisira machinja acho..iwe une chikwereti marii kukanzuru yako…hurumende yako ine zvikwereti zvingani kukanzuru woswerowomoka shame on u after all moti ma residents dont pay to Council fixing who aiwa bodo kufunga soo kaa its a blessing from God..kana spelling ya RESIDENTS hautoizivi Uzumba kkkkk
Kwaa
Ndibatsirewo Farai, what signs are there that the nation is going to be prosperous under ED? If ED has all the resources he needs why is he in China with a begging bowl? Ndakanzwa panews on ZBC vachiti vaMangundya vati Zimbabwe inoda rubatsiro rwe $US2 Billion kuti isimuke kubva pairi. What resources does ED have?
ABC
This guy called Farai J Nhire always high on mbanje or drunk with kranko, seems to live in his own little Zim somewhere, strange
Tindo
That guy Mahiya clearly has water where his brains ought to be.
kid marongorongo
The opposition is failing in its politics to tell the truth, im against the issue that when you are aggrieved you cast the glowing ashes to the crowd when the fight must end in the ring. Chamisa and Biti are not good leaders. im fading up with these guys they are too wayward playing with people’s lives only because they want power. why should the economy play a role in power wrestling, moreover they should not deliberately invite poverty.
Tichaona
Where does Chamisa come in?. Its insane to even talk about that.ED inherited the Presidency in November 2017 and up to now he has no clue on the economy. Why buy cars for Chiefs and War Veterans when we have limited foreign currency to procure essential commodities. Why charter expensive private jets?. Chamisa lost and he has nothing to be doing in the government so how does he develop policies to improve the economy. Tikwanirei mukawana nguva.
Ma yaaa
Mhengo innzviti nhire inhuta yekupiko? Very sorry, shuwa. Nyika hapana kwainoenda nevanhu vanomutswa nemapiritsi, vakorarirswa ne mapiritsi vakoswedzwa vari alert ne mapiritsi. Imika?
Geza nzeve ne maziso wochiedza kudzidzira kushandisa brain. Vana Mahiya vri kuedza wani, asi zvirikuramba hazvo. Gidi ne njere zvakasiyana!
Anonymous
vanhu ka imi,muchamama chete