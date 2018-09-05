Violence mars Byo mayoral poll

BULAWAYO town clerk Christopher Dube was heckled by residents after cancelling mayoral polls yesterday, arguing that it was unprocedural and illegal to conduct the election at the Large City Hall.
BY SHARON SIBINDI
The election and swearing-in of the mayor and his deputy had been moved to Large City Hall upon the request of ratepayers who wanted to witness the event.
Residents gathered at the hall from around 3pm since the elections were scheduled to begin at 4pm.
Dube only arrived at around 5pm to advise that the election had been called off on legal grounds.
This sparked uproar from the crowd that started booing him.
The angry residents did not give Dube the chance to explain until he left the hall to address journalists in the council chambers.
Following the cancellation of the election, angry residents started demonstrating outside the hall and riot police with water cannons were deployed to monitor the situation.
Dube told journalists that the local authority had been advised that holding the elections at a public hall was improper at law.
“There are two reasons for postponing the elections. The movement of the first meeting of council from the chambers to the Large City Hall was illegal and also for security reasons. In the first place, we had agreed that it was the best thing as on Friday, they were a lot of people who were here and wanted to witness the swearing-in ceremony,” he said.
Dube said the residents had written a petition to Bulawayo City Council, seeking to be involved and to have the meeting moved to the hall.
“So in the spirit of transparency, we thought it was the best idea, but unfortunately we were advised that what we had done was illegal. We are also law-abiding citizens and officials of council (so) we had to listen to the legal advice,” he said.
Dube said the meeting will be held in council chambers on Friday at 4pm.
“It is only dependent on the person who is legally mandated to chair that meeting who is the provincial administrator. It will be an open council meeting, but though obviously the numbers are going to be reduced. We are going to engage all those stakeholders and we will engage all the leaders of the groups who wanted to come,” he said.
Residents have been calling on the councillors to elect a mayor who hails from the province who can relate with their problems.
Anonymous
Such behaviour is unciviliased and thats the problem with areas which are pro-mdc there still think violence can solve appointments and so forth the political leader must reign in on issues like these, lets change and show the world that we have a bit of education in our heads for heavens sake
Jack Bauer
Nhaiwe MDC yapinda papi ipapa? Ukawana nguva utikwanirewo
Benny Khumalo
“Residents have been calling on the councilors to elect a mayor who hails from the province…”. What nonsense! All elected councilors are Bulawayo residents so there is no issue there. Bulawayo belongs to all those who live and make contributions of all sorts there. Coltarts, Khumalos , Bandas, Lungas, Mutemas, Patels etc etc are all Bulawayans. You can belong to any race, tribe, religion, sex etc and be the mayor of Bulawayo as long as you qualify to be a councilor there. All councilors are eligible. Please stop the tribal nonsense you are insinuating. Bulawayo is a cosmopolitan sphere.
Mboni
What you are suggesting is akin to saying Highlanders should forget about its founder Rhodes Khumalo, King Lobhengula’s son. That is madness. I think you are fake Khumalo. You are not a Mntungwa.
Benny Khumalo
Hey, Mboni. You seem not to have understood the gist of the argument. I suggest that you get an interpreter. The argument is simply that Bulawayo belongs to all people who live there whether their ancestors are from England, Zvimba, South Africa or the Great Lakes. Mzilikazi who bore Lobengula came from South Africa.
kid marongorongo
zvipiko zveMDC zvakazoitwa pasina hohoho
Joy
Tribalism!
Musoni
Stinking tribalism! Send those hoodlums to school . There is no councillor in Bulawayo who isn’t a resident of that beautiful city and so they are eligible to qualify. Don’t be misled by the tribal zealots in the MDC. We still remember what they said to Khupe at the Tsvangirai homestead in Buhera. Chamisa’s venom!
Mboni
KwaBulawayo was founded by King Mzilikazi. Its a Royal City. Highlanders was founded by King Lobhengula’s son Rhodes Khumalo. YiNqaba; its a Royal Football Club. Those who lead these two should always retain their historical and cultural significance. Everywhere in the world, this is what attracts international tourists and builds the tourism industry. Unfortunately this resistance you see here by the people of Bulawayo is symptomatic of a much deeper problem – a problem of those bent on destroying the Ndebele identity in Zimbabwe. Its been the case in the last 38 years and people know this, hence the resistance!
Peacemore Makhurane
King Mzilikazi came from South Africa and there were already people living in that area. Mzilikazi came to Bulawayo just some 60 or so years before the whites came. Whites, Shonas, Tongas, Kalangas, Nambya folks, Nyanjas, Indians etc can become mayors in Bulawayo if they qualify to be councilors. Don’t get angry over nothing, my man. Even David Coltart can become mayor of Bulawayo.
Simbi
Dube, the thief and fraudster should leave council