Victoria Falls mayor forced to step down

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has ordered Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dhlamini to step down and make way for Margaret Varley whose nomination had been rejected by both councillors and residents, MDC Alliance Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Joel Gabuza said yesterday.
BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI
Dhlamini and his 10 fellow councillors appeared before Chamisa at Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare yesterday.
“Yes, he has been asked to do that because he has to comply with the party’s directive and that directive is that, the president (Nelson Chamisa) appointed mayors in terms of the (party) constitution, so he should simply do that.
He is supposed to do what the president directed.
He is not paving a way for anyone.
He is simply going to where he was put [deputy mayor] and where each one of them was put,” Gabuza said.
“The meeting was simply to explain that and for them to explain to us what exactly transpired.
In their explanation, they indicated that they had misfired and erred by not following the party directive.”
Gabuza said Varley was likely to assume the mayoral post after dismally losing to Dlamini who garnered eight votes while she got only three.
“Most probably she will attain her original position because the onus is on them.
We are finalising discussions with them confirming the position because they sold out.”
Asked if Dhlamini would comply, Gabuza said: “If he is a member of our party, he has to just comply.
The president is empowered to choose (people for) those positions.
We can’t have [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa appointing a minister then another minister comes in, it doesn’t work that way.”
“So, firstly, let’s see what happens to that directive.
Once he complies, then the other things will just fall in place,” he said.
Efforts to get a comment from Dhlamini were fruitless.
Meanwhile, the Victoria Falls Municipality has postponed the 2019 budget consultative meetings after all councillors were summoned to Harare, town clerk Ronnie Dube had said.
“We were left without choice after all the 11 councillors were called to report to Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare,” he said.
“We will likely resume from Friday [tomorrow] into the weekend, hoping they will be back by then. These issues disturb council operations.
“We will also seek guidance from the Ministry of Local Government on how we should proceed under such circumstances, because we have failed to execute our mandate as council.
The postponement was uncalled for because the budget meetings were scheduled and these councillors should have politely informed their party then travel after that,” he said.
Feldman Bandura
I am disgusted by Chamisa’s behavior. He must look closely what he wants to achieve. Every elected councilor qualifies to be mayor so there is no need for him to poke his long nose into council democratic processes.
What MDC-Alliance needs to do is to vet thoroughly all the people who want to be councilors so that anyone of the can freely contest for the mayoral post should the opportunity arise.
What Chamisa is now doing would destroy the organization and would make citizens view the whole process with suspicion. It is also a breeding ground for corruption. People will ask what Chamisa was given by the people he insists should be mayors. The president of MDC-Alliance should not engage in partisan activities.
It’s high time people started watching Nelson Chamisa closely!!!
PG Madziwa
Boys will always be boys! Once a man and twice a child. Hoyo president wenyu, he imposes his will on the people. Shame maningi!
tendai chaminuka
Hitler in the making. Nhaimi council business is the prerogative of the councillors if they want to choose a baboon as Mayor let it be.As a tourist Resort it has to have a face acceptable to the visiting tourists but, what of the residents.This makoroni bhasa village boy is up to no good
Mpola7
The law says the Councillors should elect a mayor among themselves, so they should be careful in following the dictator’s directive that they don’t break the law. I wonder if this is how this boy was going to the run the government if he had won. God is great, the troubles we are in would have been child’s play.
g40
kutaura kwamusina kuswera
Musoni
MDC democracy stinks. Chamisa appoints all mayors in MDC controlled towns. Councillors who are legally entitled to elect mayors have just to rubber-stand Chamisa’s appointments. His appointees must win or else the election must be redone ! He tried it with Presidential elections & failed. Now he is bulling his little party touts in the wards! Chamisa, ndimbandimba , the bully of Harvest House .
Wasting Time
A true dictator in the making. God intervened we could be burning if he had won the elections. Good riddance
Feldman Bandura
He is making stupid mistakes but he is better than ED and ZANU PF.
tendai chaminuka
Hazvina kuti better than izvi.A statesman should never compare himself to others but should always try to better himself in his endevour to improve human good.
L. Makombe
In what way? Musafurire munhu ari kukanya.
Mudhara Munhumumwe
takavhotera MDC because Chamisa and Biti ,vamwe hatitozive councillor and mp wandakavhotera. ayo ma councillor kana vasingaite zvinoda musangano ngavabude mu part vaite ma independent candidates tione kuti vanohwina her?
ungati munhu wapinda nepart ticket iwe woramba zvinodiwa nepart yakakupinza?
so wese anoda kuita zvemusoro wake buda mu part muende kuzanu. hamungarege kuita zvataurwa na President we part yenyu ndokushaya hunhu ikoko. vakaramba vachioma musoro recall them Chamisa..
tozvidira mavhu izvo imbwa dzevanhu
Eve
Call that stupid mistakes when a President intervenes and dictates who should be Mayor?Come on. Whether you like him or not it’s better to criticise him so that he can do the right thing. Don’t forget that 9months ago we had a President who would hire and fire Willy nilly. Didn’t listen to anyone. Had a foul mouth. Where did it take us.Well you tell me.
L. Makombe
Well said. Let us not protect leaders when they err. Honai kwatakatsvitswa naRobert
Anonymous
Remember they all concur that’s what the party contituition entails that the president appoints mayors though to some it may sound dictatorial somehow.