Victoria Falls mayor forced to step down

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has ordered Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dhlamini to step down and make way for Margaret Varley whose nomination had been rejected by both councillors and residents, MDC Alliance Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Joel Gabuza said yesterday.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Dhlamini and his 10 fellow councillors appeared before Chamisa at Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare yesterday.

“Yes, he has been asked to do that because he has to comply with the party’s directive and that directive is that, the president (Nelson Chamisa) appointed mayors in terms of the (party) constitution, so he should simply do that.

He is supposed to do what the president directed.

He is not paving a way for anyone.

He is simply going to where he was put [deputy mayor] and where each one of them was put,” Gabuza said.

“The meeting was simply to explain that and for them to explain to us what exactly transpired.

In their explanation, they indicated that they had misfired and erred by not following the party directive.”

Gabuza said Varley was likely to assume the mayoral post after dismally losing to Dlamini who garnered eight votes while she got only three.

“Most probably she will attain her original position because the onus is on them.

We are finalising discussions with them confirming the position because they sold out.”

Asked if Dhlamini would comply, Gabuza said: “If he is a member of our party, he has to just comply.

The president is empowered to choose (people for) those positions.

We can’t have [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa appointing a minister then another minister comes in, it doesn’t work that way.”

“So, firstly, let’s see what happens to that directive.

Once he complies, then the other things will just fall in place,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Dhlamini were fruitless.

Meanwhile, the Victoria Falls Municipality has postponed the 2019 budget consultative meetings after all councillors were summoned to Harare, town clerk Ronnie Dube had said.

“We were left without choice after all the 11 councillors were called to report to Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare,” he said.

“We will likely resume from Friday [tomorrow] into the weekend, hoping they will be back by then. These issues disturb council operations.

“We will also seek guidance from the Ministry of Local Government on how we should proceed under such circumstances, because we have failed to execute our mandate as council.

The postponement was uncalled for because the budget meetings were scheduled and these councillors should have politely informed their party then travel after that,” he said.