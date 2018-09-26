Vic Falls artiste charms Mzansi star

LOCAL rising kwaito star Obvious Nyoni, known in the showbiz scene as Obviedo, has charmed South African comedian, actor and singer Oscar Vuyo “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa, who has engaged him for a collaboration on his new single, Shayi Bhom, set for release this Saturday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The Victoria Falls-based artiste signed under Toundtainment yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that he got the link from Handsome Sibanda of Toundtainment, who was asked to submit a couple of Kwaito tracks to the Mzansi singer, who was then delighted by Obviedo’s composition.

“The song is under mastering and will be out on September 29 (this Saturday).

The video will then follow on the first week of October.

The track will be on my debut six-track album titled Top Hum’shaz,” he said.

The 28-year-old artiste said he was delighted to collaborate with Madluphuthu and hopes the track will make waves both locally and in Mzansi.

“I am happy and so excited because this is my first collaboration with a big name.

This is so wonderful, and it is a blessing from God.

The song is being mastered and we will be shooting the video on Friday here in Victoria Falls.

Hopefully, it will get airplay on Channel O and even on MTV Base,” he said.

In a telephone interview from his South Africa base, Madluphuthu said it was a new adventure working with upcoming artistes from Zimbabwe.

“It is a new adventure introducing myself to music fans from Zimbabwe, and I think this is going to be a good collaboration.

I met the artiste through Handsome Sibanda, after I asked him to introduce me to someone who is good that side,” he said.

“He gave me a couple of artistes and tracks for me to work on, I loved Obviedo’s style of sound, then I decided they should send me the beat so that I will do my vocals on them and he would do his vocals as well.

The song is finished and I will be flying to Zimbabwe on September 27.”

Madluphuthu urged Obviedo and other upcoming artistes to be authentic, stick to their language so that the world may know the different languages in Africa.

“The upcoming artistes should stay authentic.

Obvido gave me the idea of the song.

He did his rap in Zulu and I asked him was it not going to be better if he had done the rap in his language so that the world and Africa will know our languages.

We must not be afraid to rap in our languages or mother tongue, because if the beat is good and the message is there and the melodies are nice, people will understand the music like Oliver Mtukudzi’s,” he said.

“Some of us in South Africa, we do not even know what he says (Tuku), but we love his music because of the authenticity of it and the message.

When you do something, believe in it. Nothing is impossible, the sky is the limit.”

He said upcoming artistes must not copy anyone, but instead do their own sound and believe in it like what other African artistes are doing.

“Similar to what other African artistes like Dbanj are doing, they believe in their Nigerian music.

That is why they have turned into international icons.

Believe in your talent. It does not matter where you come from.

If you have a good message, the world will get it and if the product is good, the people will understand it,” he said.