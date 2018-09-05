Tuku ticket price slashed

MUSIC superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi is indisputably Zimbabwe’s biggest music export and does not come cheap.

BY SINDISO DUBE

But organisers of the Spring Feelings Jazz Dinner and Concert set for Friday night may have raised the stakes too high, pegging the VVIP ticket at a whopping $120.

The concerts — scheduled for the Large City Hall in Bulawayo — will also feature South Africa-based jazz sensation Bekezela Nkomo, Mr Prince and Nigerian saxophonist OlaSax.

Now reality appears to have sunk and they have found themselves in a massive climb-down, slashing the price by half to $60. The VVIP section has been knocked off while the VIP tickets, initially pegged at $80, are now going for $50 and the ordinary is now down to $25 from $40.

The VIP and the ordinary ticket comes with a three-course meal and a light meal respectively.

Big Scale Entertainment spokesperson, Calvin Chauke, told NewsDay Life & Style that their decision to slash the prices was in response to public outcry.

“We listen to what people want and after pleas by the public that they wanted the ticket prices slashed we have decided to do so. We have scrapped the VVIP section and we now have the VIP with the ticket going for $50 and it comes with a lavish three-course meal,” he said.

“The event coincided with the opening of the new school term thereby limiting liquidity, so many of our jazz fans requested the ticket price slash so that we can accommodate more numbers in these times whereby everyone is using money.”

He added that they will not reduce the high standards they want to set on the night.

“We want to set high standards for clean and mature fun for jazz lovers in the city and what we have in mind and set won’t be compromised after the slashing of ticket price, we are still going on with initial plans and we are coming in full force,” he said.

Bekezela is riding high with his hit song Bekezela which was crowned song of the year at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards. Mr Prince is also set to blow away fans with his sounds from his latest album Mixed Feelings which was recently launched in Sandton, South Africa.