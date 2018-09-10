Treasury boss gets whole nation talking

AT last, the long-awaited Cabinet is here. And it’s full of shocks and surprises, with heavyweights falling by the wayside and lightweights making it to the much leaner list of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government programme implementers.
Though it’s not so much of a shock given her international exploits in sport and undoubted patriotism, Kirsty Coventry’s appointment was probably the least expected.
She will sit in Cabinet with someone who has got the whole nation talking. And it’s none other than Mthuli Ncube, a professor of economics and finance, who has chalked up internationally-recognised successes in policy, strategy and entrepreneurship.
Ncube holds a PhD in Mathematical Finance from University of Cambridge, Selwyn College, UK.
Twitter exploded when he was appointed Minister of Finance and Economic Development with Zimbabweans expressing euphoric optimism about our chances of economic turnaround under the leadership of a well-respected technocrat who has distinguished himself in higher responsibilities.
The renowned economist and investment banker has served the African Development Bank (AfDB) as chief economist and vice-president.
During his tenure, Ncube is credited with the development of AfDB’s “10-term Strategy” covering the period 2013-2022 and the design of the multilateral lender’s “inclusive growth” agenda within the framework of its long-term strategy. He also led and guided the design of AfDB’s “Inclusive Growth Index” for Africa.
He also sat on the South African Financial Services Board (FSB) as a director and chaired the National Small Business Advisory Council of that country, the largest economy in Africa.
The footprint of his accomplishments also extends to the academia, where he has been involved in reputable institutions such as the London School of Economics (LSE) and South Africa’s University of Witwatersrand (Wits).
At the time of his appointment as head of Zimbabwe’s Treasury, Ncube was a visiting professor at the University of Oxford.
While with Wits, he founded the Centre for Entrepreneurship and also served as the Wits Business School’s dean of the faculty of commerce law and management and dean and professor of finance.
Zimbabweans are as excited about Ncube’s impressive academic and professional profile as they are with the unbelievable miracle of having such as highly knowledgeable, successful and well-respected economics and finance expert at the helm of Zimbabwe’s problem ministry.
It is the man who is expected to bear Zimbabwe’s turnaround burden. And the generality of the Zimbabwean citizenry have not made any bones in giving him a bill of confidence and bestowing upon him a high trust of securing a better future for them.
What people like most about Ncube is that he has a technical, rather than a political background, which makes him the best fit for the job of controlling the insatiable spending appetite of politicians.
The economic challenges may be herculean, but they have come face to face with a man who can look them in the eye.
TONDORI
Mr Mthuli Ncube wish you the best in this new portfolio.Many have great confidence in you.
mthulisi
I just hope the hardliners will allow this guy to implement policies that revive this economy. He knows what he is doing. But the hardliners want to benefit from the current chaos and will most likely keep pushing for backward policies like printing more money and excessive spending
BARBICAN
Ncube wish you the best in the group don’t be like Nkosana I know the culture at ZANU PF will affect your perfomance already you ae talking of removing BOND NOTES some in zanu pf like the all sorts war vets and special adviser will throw spanners mark my words and say know that’s the beggining of your headacheswe had Mukupe with a degree in mathematics but he was a useless chap trying to add his senses could not make swnsw
Truth
Once upon a time we had the likes of Simba Makoni & Nkosana Moyo in cabinet but because they worked for an organisation full of thieves, murderers & corruption it all came to naught. As long as we’re dealing with zanupf its all a sheer waste of time
Luv my country
If the system of zanu of continues of saying politics leads the economy and power attainment is the sole agenda we will not change anything, ncube can be good as he is bt he must be professional to decline certain policies and manner of doing business not on political bt to be on academics and reality of making our nation better.
Derembwe
exactly we saw that during Gonos era wen Mugabe gave a direct command that , vanhu havanga tamburi nekushaiwa mari, tino printer and wat happened next? Those hardliners are waiting to see that and i tell you, they will make Ncube look stupid no matter how good he is.
Llodza
Successes noted and acknowledged. How about his dismal failure with Barbican here in Zimbabwe. Thousands of Zimbabweans lost their hard-earned monies when his Barbicab Bank went under.
tinei ganyani
I think this is the best cabinet for a small nation like Zimbabwe. Wish ED and his team the best as they try to deliver the results in a very short space of time
Anonymous
I WISH YOU THE BEST MR NCUBE,ALL EYES ON YOU, WE HOPE YOU WILL DELIVER AS ANTICIPATED BY THE PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWE. WE REQUEST FOR AN IMMEDIATE RECALL OF THE BOND NOTE WHICH HAS FUELLED INFLATION TO UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS.YOUR PROFILE IS VERY GOOD AND I HOPE YOU ARE GOING TO WORK PROFESSIONALLY AS YOU HAVE A NAME AND REPUTATION TO PROTECT.
Muzepete
The new Minister of Finance is no doubt expected to open up lines of credit with international institutions. We wait to see to what extent his impressive résumé will translate to positively influencing the performance of key Ministers and ministries within the world of ZANU PF politics, policies and priorities. For a positive turn-around in our immediate future, such key ministries and ministers include those affecting Agriculture, Mining and Energy output, the control of corruption (Home Affairs and Justice), as well as government’s salary bill (Public Service).
Mhanduwe
May the new Minister pliz replace the RBZ Governor with another Technocrat. I don’t think you will pull in the same direction as he is likely to throw spanners on the issuing of doing away with bond notes. It is his brain child and has vowed to resign if the bond note would fail to fair with the green back. Pse don’t take chances, you have no time to waste. Chuck him out.
BONA
WHAT A HEALTHY CV. NDOPAUNO ONA KUTI WE WERE MASTERBATING BY HAVING SOME LIKE CHINAMASA AS MINISTER OF FINANACE KWAIVA KUKWESHERA CHETE. BIG BRAINS DZAUYA MANJE CHETE PARTY YACHO NDIYO YAKADZUNGAIRA HE IS GOING TO BE CORRUPTED AND PROBABLY RESIGN.
New Wine
The new cabinet can only be effective if it is equally supported by new permanent secretaries. New secretaries please to complement the new wine.New
tawanda
an impressive resume but practically he might be a failure, he founded Barbican Bank and that bank collapsed under his tutelage.If he failed to run his own bank what else will he do with the country’s finances.Other banks of his time with indigenous players survived the likes of NMB but his Barbican project dismally failed.With those brains his bank should have been the biggest indigenous bank but there is nothing to talk of.
Bento
Is he the same guy who ran Barbican Bank which collapsed?
Fundani Moyo
Truly the new Finance Minister’s credentials are quite impressive – on paper. The proof of the pudding will be in the eating. First and foremost the Minister will have to deal with the systemic deficiencies of governance: a) He will have to curb the President’s unnecessary foreign trips (the President has made more trips in less than a year than an American President makes in four years); b) deal with the President’s penchant to please at the expense of the nation, i.e. chartering flights for the likes of Grace, and the appeasement of Chiefs with needless expensive vehicles. He will have to put an end to the ZANU longstanding culture of conflating the Government with the party, and that will be an uphill battle. These are issues that brook no delay. If he fails to draw the red line on those issues, he will not get much done. He can bring all the currencies he wants, as long as there is no fiscal discipline, it will be pretty much the “same difference”.
Farai J Nhire
The most important individual in the running of the economy is the president and the kind of foreign relations the nation enjoys. Those who work in the ministries are very easily dealt with by the head of state who is level headed. It’s mater of hiring and firing depending on the perfomance of any minister. We do not need to worry about these personalities once they themselves realise they will be shown the door once they fail to perform well.
willo
Remember BARBICAN – Zimbabweans are being selective with the truth to suit their immediate wishes.