Thrills expected at BF blockbuster

THE highly-anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League blockbuster featuring the country’s biggest clubs — Highlanders and Dynamos — explodes at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow afternoon with a classic pound for pound contest expected.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Highlanders are smarting from two successive defeats at Barbourfields while DeMbare are coming from a victory at the same venue last weekend.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu watched Dynamos beat Bulawayo City 2-1 last Saturday at BF before his side went on to lose by the same margin to Ngezi Platinum Stars the following day at the same venue, but he is convinced the Bulawayo giants will prevail over their adversaries.

“They (Dynamos) are somewhere in cloud nine following the boost from that victory over Bulawayo City and we are coming in as underdogs. But we are not going to put much thought into it because they were playing Bulawayo City, and not Highlanders. We are very proud of the performance we put in last week’s game despite the mistakes that cost us. It’s a different game altogether and if you are to ask me on the analysis of the two games played last week, if it was Ngezi playing Bulawayo City, I don’t know what the result would be, but if it was Highlanders versus Dynamos, it was going to be four goals for Highlanders. In terms of performance, my boys played beautiful football,” Ndlovu said.

He singled out Denzel Khumalo, who was promoted from the developmental side, as having played a blinder in the defeat to Ngezi.

Striker Tafadzwa Sibanda also brought on board in mid-season is a doubtful starter with Ndlovu banking on skipper Gabriel Nyoni, who scored in the last two matches albeit on a losing note and veteran Newman Sianchali upfront.

DeMbare head coach Lloyd Mutasa, travelled with the Warriors for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier tie against Congo-Brazazaville.

Assistant coach Joseph Takaringofa said: “They have a youthful squad and that makes them dangerous. Those youngsters have a point to prove, so we will treat them the same way that we would have approached Highlanders. We are going there to collect three points, to compete and give our best.”