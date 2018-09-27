Team Fusion for Malawi fiesta

THE Great Zimbabwe University band, Team Fusion, is set to debut at the 15th edition of Malawi’s Lake of Stars Festival pencilled for September 28 to 30 in their first performance outside the country.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The festival, which has attracted over 60 acts, including Major Lazer, DJ Cleo and Gemma Griffiths, will be held at Kabumba Hotel Resort in Leopards Bay, Salima.

Team Fusion director Shadreck Dzingai told NewsDay Life & Style that participating at the festival was a dream come true for the band.

“This is an opportunity we’ve been yearning for. We are so grateful that it’s finally a dream that has come true and it signals growth for our band,” he

said.

“We applied online and, in the process, we submitted our videos and other materials. We were given a platform to showcase our skills and learn as well.”

Band member Phiona Kaseke said this would be a learning curve and marketing opportunity for the youthful band.

“It’s time to market Team Fusion beyond our borders, to showcase its skills and learn other cultures and approaches to music. It’s going to be a learning experience,” she said.

“The festival is quite known around Africa, so it’s a privilege for Team Fusion. That’s a very important experience that I will always remember.”

Festival organisers have, through their website, promised fireworks at the three-day extravaganza of music and cultural showcases “from international, regional and local artistes, plus poetry, drama, dance, beach games, sports, kids’ activities and much more”.