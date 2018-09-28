Senior cops transferred again

SEVERAL senior police officers have again been transferred as the Zimbabwe Republic Police seeks to re-organise itself under the new leadership of Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
Among those affected by the latest transfers include Senior Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Chituku, who was in charge of anti-shock theft, and now moved to the police headquarters as head of the land inspectorate department.
Chituku will be joined by Assistant Commissioner E Munengerwa, who has been moved from the anti-stock theft unit to be the senior staff officer in the land inspectorate department.
Also moved from his position is Assistant Commissioner C Masepa, who was responsible for border control and minerals unit to the police headquarters as a senior staff officer in the planning department.
Classifieds.co.zw
A memo dispatched by police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba on behalf of Matanga said Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge, in charge of crime Masvingo, would remain.
He will be joined by one Assistant Commissioner T Mudzimirema, who is moving from the border control and minerals unit to be in charge of administration in the province.
Assistant Commissioner Margaret Ngwenya-Gono, who was recently moved from Mashonaland Central to Masvingo, will remain as head of operations.
Assistant Commissioner Simon Mwatsikesimbe has been moved from the anti-stock theft unit to police headquarters and will be in charge of economic surveillance.
Man Rittichier
I just want to tell you that I’m new to blogging and site-building and actually savored your website. Probably I’m planning to bookmark your website . You certainly have remarkable article content. With thanks for sharing with us your webpage.
the ghost of peter sellers uk
An additional issue is that video games can be serious as the name indicated with the major focus on finding out rather than amusement. Although, there’s an entertainment aspect to keep your kids engaged, each game is generally designed to work on a specific group of skills or course, such as numbers or research. Thanks for your posting.
John Deere Diagnostic and Test Manuals
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. In notion I have to invest writing similar to this additionally – taking time and actual effort to generate a excellent article… but exactly what do I say… I procrastinate alot and no means apparently go done.
urban fashion
I seriously love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my own website and want to find out where you got this from or just what the theme is named. Kudos!
posters
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this site. I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade content from you in the future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own website now 😉
we buy houses arizona
This web site really has all the information and facts I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
old cracked journal
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Thank you! Where can I find the contact details for questions?
who was I in my Past Life
Do you believe in your past life? Do you think past lives regression is real?
private mailbox texas
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Many thanks! Where can I find the contact details for questions?
coffee shirt
I used to be able to find good information from your content.
Slot Online Idn
Thanks for discussing your ideas. I’d also like to express that video games have been ever before evolving. Today’s technology and enhancements have made it simpler to create sensible and interactive games. These kinds of entertainment video games were not as sensible when the actual concept was first of all being tried. Just like other styles of technologies, video games way too have had to develop by means of many decades. This itself is testimony towards fast progression of video games.