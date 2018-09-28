Senior cops transferred again

SEVERAL senior police officers have again been transferred as the Zimbabwe Republic Police seeks to re-organise itself under the new leadership of Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Among those affected by the latest transfers include Senior Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Chituku, who was in charge of anti-shock theft, and now moved to the police headquarters as head of the land inspectorate department.

Chituku will be joined by Assistant Commissioner E Munengerwa, who has been moved from the anti-stock theft unit to be the senior staff officer in the land inspectorate department.

Also moved from his position is Assistant Commissioner C Masepa, who was responsible for border control and minerals unit to the police headquarters as a senior staff officer in the planning department.

A memo dispatched by police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba on behalf of Matanga said Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge, in charge of crime Masvingo, would remain.

He will be joined by one Assistant Commissioner T Mudzimirema, who is moving from the border control and minerals unit to be in charge of administration in the province.

Assistant Commissioner Margaret Ngwenya-Gono, who was recently moved from Mashonaland Central to Masvingo, will remain as head of operations.

Assistant Commissioner Simon Mwatsikesimbe has been moved from the anti-stock theft unit to police headquarters and will be in charge of economic surveillance.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw