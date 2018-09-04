Security guards shoot 4 miners in gold spat

SECURITY guards at businessman Tawanda Nyambirai’s Arcturus Mine in Goromonzi reportedly shot and injured four artisanal miners on Sunday as the gold dispute at the mine rages on.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The security guards, employed by TN Holdings, were yesterday assisting police with investigations as the victims were admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress.

“I confirm the incident, and that one of the victims is in a critical condition at Parirenyatwa Hospital. However, police are still making investigations to establish what actually transpired and any developments will be announced in due course,” he said.

According to police, about 30 people were panning gold at Goromonzi Rural District offices compound when a Mazda B18 truck laden with security guards arrived. It is reported that the security guards opened fire on panners, injuring four in the process.

After the shooting, it is alleged the security guards retreated to their base at Arcturus Mine while the injured were rushed to hospital.

An eyewitness said the panners were searching for the precious mineral outside the main mine shafts when security guards came and randomly opened fire.

“This area is outside the mine premises and the security guards often come to chase them away. Unfortunately, four people were shot and wounded after the security guards opened fire.

“Fortunately no one died, but the injured were taken to hospital,” the eyewitness said.

Despite the incident, some panners were still around the area digging for gold.

The gold rush in Goromonzi has left a number of panners dead after clashes with security guards in the area.