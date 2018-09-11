Schools debate competitions in finals stretch

THE CBZ Schools Debate provincial competitions, which came to an end on Saturday, saw top schools from each province selected to represent their respective provinces at the finals set for Bulawayo on September 22.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

Mutasa, Lingfield, St Joseph’s (Rusape), Welton, Mabhukudwana, Victoria, Murehwa Central, Lady Tait, Emhlangeni and Bindura primary schools are now preparing for the national finals where over 1 000 schools drawn from the country’s 10 provinces have registered to participate.

CBZ Holdings is expected to give away up to $50 000 to the provincial and national winners — one of the biggest prize monies in schools co-curricular activities.

National coordinator for the schools debate, Isheanesu Sibanda, said in a statement that preparations for the CBZ Schools Debate finals, aimed at developing critical thinking, reading and research as well as active listening, were gathering momentum.

The competition is being organised by one of the country’s leading commercial banks, CBZ, in partnership with the Institute of African Knowledge and National Association of Primary Heads to bring vibrancy to the education sector.