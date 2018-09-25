Relegation royal rumble

For many weeks the main story of the 2018 edition of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has centred at the top where FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars have been embroiled in an enthrallingly title tussle, but suddenly focus has shifted from top to bottom even though the platinum miners’ battle still rages.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Week after week, Zimbabwe’s most popular side, Dynamos, have been slipping and sliding towards the red zone of the 18-team league.

As it stands DeMbare are just two points above the relegation zone as they enter a difficult final phase of eight matches that will shape their destiny.

DeMbare in the Northern Region Division One League is barely thinkable, but the last few games weeks have provided evidence that, it can be a reality.

And that is why the main narrative is now on the relegation dogfight.

The battle to avoid taking what looks like the last two slots to the second tier leagues probably involves six teams with Shabanie Mine and Bulawayo City’s fate seemingly sealed, even though mathematically they can still stay above the water line.

The real battle now involves Mutare City (21 points), Nichrut (28 points), Dynamos, who have two more and the same number as Chapungu and Bulawayo Chiefs, while Yadah have collected one more.

Mutare City have it all do to if they are to survive, even though their home form has provided a glimmer of home, covering the gap with Nichrut might be a task too hard for them.

Nichrut, who sit fifth from bottom, have shown that they have the potential to overtake Dynamos having been in good form in the second half of the season where they have picked 15 points compared to Dynamos’ 10 with DeMbare having played a game less.

DeMbare face a defining run where they will play eight matches, five of them against Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Rhinos, Triangle, Mutare City as well as their outstanding derby clash with Caps United, all at home.

They have three away matches against championship chasing FC Platinum, Herentals and Mutare City.

DeMbare’s form in the last five matches has seen them win just one match in their last five, where they beat Bulawayo City, who have lost 20 matches this season so far.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa (pictured) will take confidence and courage from their performances in the first half of the season against the teams they face in the run in.

Of those eight teams, DeMbare managed to win two matches in the first round of the fixtures, while they picked two points from draws, but lost against Caps United and FC Platinum.

They will probably look at the matches against bitter rivals Caps United and FC Platinum as the toughest assignments, but the last match against Nichrut in Gweru could be just as tough if the Shurugwi-based side still have a chance of surviving.

Mutare City’s away form which has seen them ship in 13 goals in two matches against FC Platinum and Black Rhinos also gives DeMbare the belief that this could be a set of three points in the bag for them.

DeMbare’s relegation rivals also face tough fixtures, with Nichrut set to play four home matches and three tough ones on the road against Bulawayo Chiefs, Triangle and Black Rhinos.

Chapungu still have Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum Stars, ZPC Kariba, as well as Caps United all away from home.

Bulawayo Chiefs don’t have it any easier with their run kicking off against DeMbare today, while they also have dates with Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Highlanders, ZPC Kariba and Nichrut.