PSL title race resumes tomorrow

THE battle for honours in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League resumes tomorrow with log leaders FC Platinum making the trip to the capital where they hope to overcome army side Black Rhinos and pull further from the chasing pack.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Having experienced the joy of playing in the prestigious African Champions League following their participation in the last campaign, FC Platinum are not prepared to let this one slip.

With nine matches left before the end of the campaign, Norman Mapeza and his men are well aware any stumble at this delicate stage of the campaign could carry fatal consequences as Ngezi Platinum Stars give chase while Chicken Inn also remain interested.

Their 6-0 demolition of Mutare City in their previous match was a big statement by a team determined to successfully defend the championship.

FC Platinum lead the pack with 58 points, four more than their nearest rivals Ngezi Platinum while third-placed Chicken Inn also have a realistic chance in the race with 47 points.

Triangle, Caps United and Highlanders also have mathematical chances, thus FC Platinum have to maintain form to increase the gap between them and the title-chasing pack.

In the reverse fixture at Mandava, FC Platinum laboured to a 1-0 victory over the army side and a victory tomorrow will ensure they complete a double over them. Black Rhinos have been struggling in their last five matches, but the 1-1 draw away to Bulawayo Chiefs suggests a team that can cause problems on anyone on their day.

Closest challengers, Ngezi Platinum too have a tough assignment against ZPC Kariba at the Baobab and Tonderai Ndiraya will be looking to keep pressure on the log leaders with a victory at their home turf.

ZPC Kariba, however, have been impressive in their last five matches after losing just once against Dynamos signalling that they are not pushovers although they will be travelling to the Baobab where Ngezi hardly drop points.

The last time the two teams met at Nyamhunga, it ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

At Luveve Stadium, Chicken Inn’s title credentials will be put to test as they face off Harare giants Caps United.

Both teams still have an interest in the championship and sparks are certain to fly as they face off again.

The last time Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas travelled to Harare, his side prevailed 1-0 over the Green Machine and if he manages to complete a double, it will be a convincing case of the Game Cocks’ title credentials.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders, who were active this weekend as they played against Dynamos in a rescheduled match at Barbourfields travel to Vengere Stadium in Rusape to face Mutare City.

Bosso go into the match with their confidence skyrocketing after thrashing bitter rivals Dynamos 3-0 on Sunday to take their points tally to 39, the same as Caps United.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Ngezi Platinum Stars v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Caps United (Luveve) , Nichrut v Bulawayo City (Ascot ), Black Rhinos v FC Platinum (NSS), Shabanie Mine v Yadah (Maglas), Herentals v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Mutare City Rovers v Highlanders (Vengere), Triangle United v Harare City (Gibbo Stadium)

Thursday: Dynamos v Chapungu (Rufaro)