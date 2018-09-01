Potraz in Midlands, Masvingo invasion

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) will, this coming week, invade the Midlands and Masvingo provinces with various activities, including roadshows to educate consumers on their telecommunications rights.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The activities are part of phase three of Potraz’s 100-day plan, which will see the regulator engaging its consumers in order to understand them better and create rapport.

According to the regulatory authority, the roadshows are set for Mataga and Buchwa in Mberengwa, Makwasha and Mandava shops in Zvishavane, Mberengwa and Mhandamabwe, Shurugwi and Chachacha, Chivi growth point and Mashava as well as Chartsworth and Mvuma.

Potraz official Phibian Chaibva told NewsDay Weekender that the authority was happy with the turnout at the outreach programmes.

“We are teaching consumers their basic rights, that they have a right to privacy and no one should infringe on their rights. We are hosting the roadshows across the province and we are urging consumers to report to us wherever they feel short-changed by network providers,” he said.

“Our key mandate is consumer protection and quality of service is key to us. All network providers should put the interests of their customers first and we will not hesitate to punish postal and telecommunication that prejudice customers.”